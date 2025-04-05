Magnay to show ruthless side as Gateshead prepare for Daggers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead will hope to end a poor run of form when they host National League Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

Carl Magnay has revealed he is ready to show his ruthless side to kickstart Gateshead’s bid for a National League play-off place.

Last weekend’s defeat at current league leaders and title favourites Barnet extended the Heed’s run without a win to eight games and they have emerged without a point from their last six league fixture. That poor run of form has put their play-off place in jeopardy and Magnay’s men will head into Saturday’s home game with Dagenham and Redbridge in danger of dropping out of the top seven in non-league’s top tier.

Gateshead have named Carl Magnay as their new manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

However, there is still hope for the Heed as a win could lift them as high as fifth in the table if results elsewhere go their way and that would keep fellow play-off contenders Tamworth, Altrincham and Southend United at bay for the time being. After making a number of new additions to his squad in recent weeks, Magnay has several big calls to make as he selects his starting eleven for the meeting with the Daggers - and the Heed boss has stressed there is a need for a more aggressive approach on and off the pitch as his side look to rack up a long-awaited win.

He told the club website: “There were moments in that game (at Barnet) that gave us a glimpse of what we can be between now and the end of the season - but it has to come quickly. We need wins, everyone knows that, and we need them fast, we are in a really disappointing moment, that’s obvious and hopefully we can capitalise on some of those good moments and bring them into our game more consistently going forwards.

“It’s about a week’s preparation and really nailing down and prioritising the players we are going to use and what we want. We are going to have to be ruthless, the decision-making process is going to have to be ruthless because it’s got to a point where we are desperate for three points in order to get into the play-offs. It has to be sessions that even if it bores them, repetitive actions going through the shape out of possession, in possession, defending our box, being braver, more aggressive and these boys coming in from long lay-offs have to get up to speed very quickly.”

Magnay could hand home debuts to the likes of Ethan Robson, Brayden Johnson and Tim Akinola after they were named in the matchday squad for the first time in last weekend’s defeat at Barnet. Kenton Richardson made his comeback from injury in the loss in North London and could make another start - but Magnay will be without on-loan midfielder Jack Roles after he was recalled by parent club Crawley Town.

