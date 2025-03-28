Gateshead move was 'a no-brainer' for former Arsenal and Chesterfield midfielder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead have added three new midfielders to their squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to National League leaders Barnet.

Tim Akinola has revealed Gateshead’s style of play meant he had no hesitation in accepting an offer to join the National League play-off contenders.

The former Arsenal and Huddersfield Town academy midfielder became the Heed’s third signing in two days after putting pen-to-paper on an 18-month deal at the International Stadium ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline. Akinola has spent time on loan with Gateshead’s league rivals Solihull Moors and Dagenham & Redbridge earlier this season - but he has now made a permanent return to non-league football’s top tier and could be handed an immediate debut as Carl Magnay’s men visit National League leaders Barnet on Saturday.

Gateshead midfielder Tim Akinola (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

With the buildup to the game being dominated by talk of a potential takeover by a consortium fronted by former Sunderland and Everton striker Victor Anichebe, which is still awaiting completion, there will be some relief for Gateshead as they turn their attention towards on-field matters at The Hive this weekend. The addition of Akinola will be a welcome boost for Magnay - and his latest addition is looking forward to making the most of the passing game encouraged by the Heed boss.

He told the club website: “I’m really excited to be here. I like the playing style of Gateshead so when they came in for me it was a no-brainer. I just want to go somewhere and start enjoying football properly and be able to move the ball - especially with my qualities and especially as a midfielder. No disrespect to other teams and their play styles, a lot of teams go direct and stuff like that. You really see yourself going up and down, not really knowing when you’re going to get the ball. Here, we have a philosophy which is really good so it’s really good to see a team that has a clear identity.”

Former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson also joined Gateshead this week after he agreed to reunite with his former Carlisle United coach Magnay on the south bank of the Tyne. The former Blackpool and MK Dons star revealed he is relishing the opportunity to work under the Heed boss once again and immediately set his sights on making an eye-catching debut in Saturday’s clash with the National League frontrunners.

He said: “I worked with Mags a little bit at Carlisle and I’m looking forward to working with him again and having a strong back end to the season. I’ve had a few injuries so in terms of game-time, I haven’t had loads but I am fit now and ready to have a strong end to the season and show everyone what I can do. Training today was really good, you can see the lads are at it and we’ve got a tough game at the weekend but there is no reason why we can’t go there and put in a good performance to hopefully get the three points.”

Gateshead have named Carl Magnay as their new manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

The loan signing of Middlesbrough youngster Braydon Johnson will also excite Heed supporters, who will hope the midfielder can impress in the same way for Boro academy star Kamil Conteh during a successful loan stint at the International Stadium two years ago. Johnson only joined Boro in January after impressing for National League South club Eastbourne Borough - and he is now hoping to round off a ‘crazy season’ by helping the Heed in the promotion bid.

“I’m excited to get started, push on and put in my best performances for this club at the end of the season,” explained the Boro youngster.

“It’s been a bit of a crazy season for me but I’m excited to be here and to add to the good season I’ve had already. I heard about the interest a while ago and it seemed like a good idea to come here given it’s that time of the season where results is what matters - and I’m willing to put everything up for this club and do everything to get results. I feel like experience at this level is useful. I won’t stop running and as I’m excited to be here, I will be playing without fear really.”