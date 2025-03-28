Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a busy weekend lying ahead in the Northern League’s top tier.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood believes his side will have to be perfect if they are to claim anything from Saturday’s home clash with Division One leaders and title favourites Redcar Athletic.

The visitors will head to Seaham with a three-point advantage on second placed Shildon and will hope to hand another boost to their title hopes with a win that would heighten Red Star’s relegation concerns. However, Collingwood’s men have hit an improved run of form in recent weeks after losing just one of their last four games and they now lie within touching distance of relegation rivals West Allotment Celtic and Whickham.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

With a daunting task lying ahead, Collingwood made his players fully aware of the levels they must hit to secure what would be an eye-catching win.

He told The Echo: “We are facing the Man City of the Northern League aren’t we? They have the best players and they are top of the league as I think many expecting them to. It’s David and Goliath, it’s finance against no finance and we will have to be perfect if we want to get a win. We didn’t have some key players last week likes Adam Burnicle and Shaun Newbrook and it became about running hard and outworking Guisborough, who have good players.

“One thing money can’t buy is team spirit and you can see we have that. Mentally, we are getting out what we are putting in. We are getting little rewards and it’s been a long, learning process with the young players. It will be a tough ask to get anything from Redcar - but it’s a two-horse race and if they aren’t at it we will have a chance.”

Striker Burnicle will miss out for Red Star and a groin injury has ruled Thomas Lawson out of the game. James Robinson will be assessed as he continues to recover from an illness. Collingwood has brought in Hartlepool United trio Eddie Ormerod, Tyreece Grundle and Charlie Berry and FC Hartlepool’s Harry Clarkson. All four players will go straight into their squad for Saturday’s game.

Division One fixtures

Friday - Birtley Town v Tow Law Town, Newcastle Benfield v Easington Colliery, Blyth Town v Marske United Saturday - Kendal Town v Newcastle Blue Star, North Shields v Northallerton Town, Seaham Red Star v Redcar Athletic, Whickham v Boro Rangers, Carlisle City v West Allotment Celtic, Crook Town v Whitley Bay, Guisborough Town v Shildon, Penrith v West Auckland Town