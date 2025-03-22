There is a busy weekend across both levels of the Ebac Northern League.

Mark Collingwood will celebrate a landmark achievement this weekend as he takes charge of Seaham Red Star for the 500th time.

Barring a short spell as joint-manager of Jarrow Roofing, Collingwood has spent the vast majority of his managerial career with Red Star after initially being appointed in 2012. An immediate improvement was coaxed out of his new look side with tenth and fourth placed finishes in the Northern League’s second tier before Collingwood led his side into Division One for the first time since 2002 when they landed the title at the end of the 2014/15 season.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

Despite a number of relegation battles, Red Star have remained in the Northern League’s top flight ever since and have also enjoyed runs to the third round of the FA Vase on three separate occasions, as well as reaching the first qualifying round of the FA Cup twice. Ahead of his landmark appearance in the dugout, Collingwood admitted he was unaware of his achievement but stressed he was focusing on on-field matter as his side prepare to visit Guisborough Town this weekend.

He told The Echo: “I didn’t even know it was my 500th game until my son said the club had put something out on social media during the week. Dave Copeland sorts the records and it’s not something that I had given much thought to. It’s massive achievement and one that I am proud of, you don’t get many people hanging around, especially when things have gone the way they have at times.

“Management isn’t about having it your own way, it’s not about winning the league, the biggest achievement has been surviving and staying in the Division One. That gives me greater thrill than the lads that win the league because we know punching above weight. Look at players I’ve worked with and where they are now, gratification from that. It’s been enjoyable, ups and downs, rollercoaster, wouldn’t swap it for the world. I don’t know when the day will be when I hand over it’ll be a sad days and I don’t think it will be that long.”

Although Collingwood’s landmark will capture the headlines, the Red Star boss is solely focusing on his side’s attempt to preserve their Division One status after they produced a number of eye-catching results in recent weeks. Despite last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Kendal Town, Collingwood’s men are still just two points from escaping the bottom two and hold a game in hand on fellow strugglers West Allotment Celtic and Whickham.

Ahead of the trip to the KGV Stadium, the Red Star boss said: “The focus is on getting wins rather than the 500 game thing and we have been on a fantastic run in recent weeks. We are fighting and we will keep fighting until the very last second of the season because we want to stay in the league and we feel we can do that over the final games of the season.”

Northern League Division One fixtures: Boro Rangers v Blyth Town, Newcastle Benfield v Whickham, North Shields v Kendal Town, Northallerton Town v Newcastle Blue Star, Penrith v Redcar Athletic, Seaham Red Star v Guisborough Town, Tow Law Town v Easington Colliery, West Auckland Town v Shildon, Whitley Bay v Carlisle City

Title chasing Horden set for Esh test

Horden CW must adopt a ‘win at all costs mentality’ to secure the Northern League Division Two title over the coming weeks.

That was the verdict of Marras assistant manager Andy Colledge as his side prepare to visit play-off contenders Esh Winning on Saturday afternoon. Horden currently sit two points clear of second placed Yarm and Eaglescliffe after the two sides battled to a goalless draw at Welfare Park last weekend and a fascinating final month to the season is lying in wait.

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Ahead of a tough looking visit to Esh, Colledge told The Echo: “We have full strength squad to choose from with the injuries we had now cleared up and it’s going to be very tough for us to pick the side to start. We have to choose what we think is the right side to win the game on Esh Winning’s pitch because it can be a tough place to go and a bit of a leveller on the slope. We know what we have to do for the remaining four games and we will approach Saturday with the mentality of win at all costs.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Sunderland West End will aim to continue their fine form with a win at struggling Washington, Sunderland RCA host Jarrow and Boldon CA head to Teesside to take on promotion contenders Yarm and Eagelscliffe. Boldon could hand starts to recent signings Thomas Johnson and Noah Cunningham after they made their debuts in Tuesday night’s Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup defeat against Division One promotion contenders Blyth Town.

Chester-le-Street United will hope to boost their play-off hopes with a home win against Grangetown Boys Club and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion will aim to take advantage of any slip-ups when they travel to Thornaby. Bedlington Terriers are without the suspended Jordan Laidler for their home clash with Newcastle University and Sam Wilson and Jordan Plunkett will miss Prudhoe YC’s home clash with Billingham Synthonia. Billingham Town head to Garfields to take on FC Hartlepool and Redcar Town entertain Darlington Town at Mo Mowlam Park.

Northern League Division Two: Bedlington Terriers v Newcastle University, Chester-le-Street United v Grangetown Boys Club, Esh Winning v Horden CW, FC Hartlepool v Billingham Town, Prudhoe YC v Billingham Synthonia, Redcar Town v Darlington Town, Sunderland RCA v Jarrow, Thornaby v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, Washington v Sunderland West End, Yarm and Eaglescliffe v Boldon CA