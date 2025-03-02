'Tough result' - Seaham Red Star bemoan late goals in Shildon defeat

It was a busy weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star assistant manager Michael Johnson believes his side deserved a point from Saturday’s visit to promotion contenders Shildon.

The hosts had their eyes firmly on closing the gap to leaders Redcar Athletic - but found themselves frustrated by a hardworking and disciplined display from Red Star. However, the Railwaymen found a breakthrough with ten minutes left as Billy Greulich-Smith and Andrei Ardelean found the net to give their side a win that left Johnson to consider what might have been.

Action from Seaham Red Star's defeat at Shildon (photo Martyn Tweddle) | Martyn Tweddle

He told The Echo: “It’s a tough result to take because for 85 minutes we went toe-to-toe with the best team in the league and we restricted them to very little. Then a little bit of a ricochet from a shot has fallen to them in the box and they’ve scored and then they get a second when we are trying to get something. It’s another good performance, they’re the best team in the league in my opinion, we have gone up against them and a draw would have been a fair result in my opinion.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Dale Milburn, Joseph Smith and Connor Gant helped managerless Guisborough Town to a fine 3-1 win at Blyth Town. Easington Colliery bounced back from conceding an early goal in some style as they romped to a 4-1 win against Whickham. Kieran Aplin put the Lang Jacks in front inside two minutes but Ryan Taylor, James Fairley, Luke Pearn and Jay Roper all scored to hand the points to Olly Hotchkiss’ side.

A last-gasp equaliser from Owen Burns helped Boro Rangers snatch a 3-3 draw in their home clash with West Auckland Town and Newcastle Benfield’s strong form continued as Joe Ames, Joseph Thompson and Noah Millington all scored in their 3-0 home win against Marske United. Bailey Kenny, Steven Yawson, James Bailey, James Craig and Tom Kilfilin all netted as Kendal Town strolled to a 5-1 win at Cumbrian neighbours Carlisle City. There was derby glory for North Shields as Nelson Ogbewe, Curtis Coppen and Ryan Carr netted in their home win against North Tyneside rivals Whitley Bay.

Horden CW assistant praises Jarrow after Perth Green draw

Jarrow got exactly what they deserved in Saturday’s home clash with promotion rivals Horden CW - according to visitors assistant manager Andy Colledge.

The Marras appeared to be on their way to a win after they bounced back from a Ryan Hardie strike with goals from Elliott Beddow and Kyle Davis. However, Jarrow would not be denied as Thomas McIntyre grabbed an equaliser with eight minutes remaining and earned his side a point Colledge felt they deserved.

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

He told The Echo: “It was a tough game against a well-organised Jarrow side and we had to change a few things around at half-time as they were the better team in the first-half and could have been out of sight. The second-half was much better and credit to the lads for showing really good character to get a grip of the game and go in front. At two-one up with ten minutes to go it was disappointing not to hold on for all three points - but Jarrow deserve a point overall in the game. It’s a point we are happy with as it keeps Jarrow six points adrift and we know what we need to do in the remaining six games if we want that league title.”

Charlie Green and John Anderson both scored inside the opening 20 minutes as Sunderland West End their push for the top eight with a 2-1 home victory against Billingham Synthonia and Luke Page got the only goal as Ryton and Crawcrook Albion moved into fourth place with a home win against Boldon CA.

Esh Winning’s play-off bid took a blow as Harry Close’s goal condemned them to a home loss against Billingham Town and Prudhoe YC bounce back from two goals down to earn a home point against FC Hartlepool. Alnwick Town edged a seven-goal thriller as they emerged from their visit to Chester-le-Street Town with a dramatic victory. Kieran Hall, Kieron Beattie and Luke Collins all netted for the hosts - but a Euan Potts brace and a goal apiece from Jamie Clark and Antonio Agostinho gave Alnwick all three points. Ryan Redford and James Kelly scored in Newcastle University’s 2-1 win at Redcar Town and a James Beauchamp hat-trick inspired Darlington Town to a 4-2 win at Bedlington Terriers.