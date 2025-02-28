Seaham Red Star warned of Lennox threat as Sunderland West End boss wants more

There is a busy weekend across both divisions of the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star have been warned about the threat posed by a familiar face when they visit promotion contenders Shildon on Saturday.

Former Red Star striker Adam Lennox has hit a strong run of form since joining the Railwaymen after hitting 23 goals in all competitions this season and will hope to boost his own tally and his side’s chances of promotion by finding the net at Dean Street on Saturday. Red Star make the trip looking to bounce back from their midweek home defeat against Boro Rangers - and assistant manager Michael Johnson has stressed they remain confident despite that loss.

Action from Seaham Red Star's defeat at Newcastle Blue Star (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

He told The Echo: “We have shown over the last three or four games that we can go toe-to-toe with some of the form teams in the league and we were very proud of the lads on Tuesday. We go into Saturday against a Shildon side I think will get promoted but we are confident. We know all about Adam and the form he has been in. He’s a fantastic player that we will have to keep quiet but we can’t just focus on him because they have more very good players in their squad.”

Recent signing Adam Burnicle will be in contention once again and James Robinson will be available before starting a suspension.

There is one Friday night game in the top tier as play-off contenders Newcastle Blue Star travel to Millfield to take on Crook Town. Elsewhere on Saturday, Easington Colliery will hope to push towards the top half of the table when they host Whickham. There is a North Tyneside derby at the Daren Persson Stadium as North Shields take on local rivals Whitley Bay and promotion contenders Blyth Town and Boro Rangers both face home games as they host Guisborough Town and West Auckland Town respectively. Marske United are the visitors to Newcastle Benfield, bottom of the table Tow Law Town entertain Penrith, Birtley Town travel to West Allotment Celtic for a meeting of two struggling sides and there is a Cumbrian derby at Gilford Park as Carlisle City take on Kendal Town.

West End boss wants strong end to season of progress

Sunderland West End manager Steve Cockrill has called for his players to produce a successful end to a season of progress at the Division Two club.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, hard work on and off the pitch at West End has helped Cockrill’s side push for a top half finish during the current campaign. Saturday’s home game with Billingham Synthonia will kick off the final run-in to a season of change for the club as they look to secure a top-half finish in the Northern League’s second tier.

The unquestionable progress has been the product of hard work at all levels of the club according to Cockrill as the West End boss urged his side to ‘show the right attitude and mentality’ during the final games of the campaign.

He told The Echo: “At the start of this season we said it was all about improving on last season because that was not where the club wants to be. There has been a lot work on and off the pitch and recently, on the playing side, we have stabilised the squad, injuries have quietened and we have more consistency as a result.

“We’ve only lost two in our last 14 games and if we could finish in the top half, it would be remarkable. That’s still the goal and we have five games left so we have to be cautious, respect opponents and show the right attitude and mentality during that time.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, there is a crucial clash in the promotion race as leaders Horden CW travel to Jarrow and Esh Winning will aim to tighten their grip on a play-off spot with a home win against Billingham Town. In-form Boldon CA travel to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion looking to continue their remarkable run of results in league and cup competitions against a host side aiming to force their way into the play-off picture. Chester-le-Street Town host Alnwick and Darlington Town visit Bedlington Terriers. FC Hartlepool head to Essity Park as they take on Prudhoe YC and Redcar Town face Newcastle University at Mo Mowlam Memorial Park.

