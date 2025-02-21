There is a busy weekend across both levels of the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star have been warned there can be no letting up in their bid to avoid relegation from Division One.

Despite their midweek League Cup exit at the hands of Division Two side Boldon CA, Red Star are in good form after taking maximum points from their last three league games against Easington Colliery, Whickham and North Shields. That has meant the gap to the clubs above the drop zone has now shrunk to just four points and assistant manager Michael Johnson wants to continue applying pressure with a fourth consecutive league victory at play-off contenders Newcastle Benfield on Saturday.

He told The Echo: “We were absolutely delighted to get three points against North Shields last weekend and that was our third win in a row - but we know we have to keep going and picking up more points. We have to keep putting the same performances in and getting more points. We are closing the gap on those ahead of us and we are delighted with the lads. It was another great win but we need to keep going.”

Action from Seaham Red Star's 4-2 defeat at Newcastle Blue Star (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

Red Star are boosted by the return of James McGeorge, Kailem Beattie, Mark Robinson, Harvey Walsh and Tom Archibald for the game after all five players missed the midweek defeat against Boldon.

Elsewhere on Saturday, there is a top versus bottom clash at Green Lane as leaders Redcar Athletic host struggling Tow Law Town. Blyth Town will aim to continue their own promotion push with a win at Birtley Town, Shildon face a tough test as they prepare to visit Marske United and Newcastle Blue Star can strengthen their grip on a play-off place with a home win against Penrith. Whitley Bay will be without the suspended Michael Scott for their trip to Kendal Town, North Shields have registered Matthew Nelson ahead of their visit to Whickham and Luke Salmon and Sean McRoberts are out of West Allotment Celtic’s away game at Guisborough Town.

Sunderland West End have a strong squad available as they prepare to continue their push for a top ten place in their home game with Division Two rivals Billingham Town. Sunderland RCA face a tough test at title contenders Yarm and Eaglescliffe and struggling Washington head to Billingham Synthonia on the back of their 7-0 hammering at the hands of Prudhoe YC in midweek.

Promotion contenders Jarrow have a fully fit and available squad as they prepare to host Thornaby at Perth Green and Boldon CA are without on-loan South Shields International Academy duo Samuel Marchi and Brayden Reid for their trip to Alnwick Town.

Speaking ahead of the game, Boldon joint-manager Dan Crooks said: “This is a hard test for us because we are playing an Alnwick Town side that have won six of their last seven games at home and they are in a good vein of form. But we are going well ourselves and we will travel there with high hopes of getting a win that can increase the gap to the sides below us in the table.”

FC Hartlepool travel to Northumberland to take on Bedlington Terriers (2.30pm kick-off), Chester-le-Street United head to Newcastle University, Chester-le-Street Town welcome Ryton and Crawcrook Albion to Moor Park and Esh Winning host Prudhoe YC.

