Seaham Red Star look to extend improved form as Boldon CA aim for 'shock' win

There is a busy weekend across both divisions in the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star have been challenged to continue their recent upturn in form with a home win against North Shields on Saturday.

After collecting maximum points from recent meetings with Easington Colliery and fellow strugglers Whickham, Red Star now lie five points from escaping the Division One relegation zone - but crucially hold games in hand on the sides above them in the table. Saturday’s home game with the Robins offers an opportunity to land a third consecutive win and boost their survival hopes - and assistant manager Michael Johnson has called on the Red Star squad to ‘dig in’ to collect another three points.

Action from Seaham Red Star's defeat at Newcastle Blue Star (photo Ben Cuthbertson) | Ben Cuthbertson

He told The Echo: “We’ve got to keep going. That’s two games, Easington and Whickham, but it’s not done yet. We’ve got to keep fighting, we are in a battle and we’ve got to keep producing performances where we dig in and we go and win the game. We have to go again at North Shields and we have to get on a run. I firmly believe we will because we are a good side.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, ever-improving Easington Colliery will hope to build on a run of form consisting of just one defeat in seven games when they host Crook Town. A win for the Olly Hotchkiss’ side could lift them to within three points of the top ten if results elsewhere go their way. League leaders Redcar Athletic are without a game following their 8-0 win against West Allotment Celtic in midweek and that could allow fellow title contenders Blyth Town and Shildon to close the gap in respective home games against Carlisle City and Newcastle Benfield.

Marske United are without the suspended Lucas Casson and Josh Duffield as they prepare to visit Hillheads to take on Whitley Bay, Leon Scott is out of Tow Law Town’s home game with Birtley Town and James Frazer and Dylan McAvoy will miss Guisborough Town’s trip to West Auckland Town. Whickham will aim to bounce back from their defeat against Seaham when they host Penrith and West Allotment Celtic entertain Kendal Town at East Palmersville Sports Pavilion.

Horden CW warned ahead of Boldon challenged

Horden CW have been described as ‘the most impressive team’ Boldon CA have faced this season as the two sides prepare to meet at The Villa on Friday night.

The Marras head into the game knowing a win would take them back to the top of the Division Two table and boost their hopes of beating Yarm and Eaglescliffe and Jarrow to the title. Ahead of the game, Boldon joint-manager Dan Crooks praised Jonny Payne’s side - but warned a recent upturn in form means his players are in a confident mood.

He told The Echo: “They’re probably the most impressive team we’ve played since our arrival at the club and I think that shows in the league table. All that being said, we’re in good form and there’s a feel-good factor amongst the squad that can help us cause an upset.”

Boldon CA celebrate after scoring in their 1-0 win against Washington (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

There are three other Friday night fixtures in the second tier as Chester-le-Street Town travel to Billingham Town, Thornaby host Bedlington Terriers and Billingham Synthonia entertain Grangetown Boys Club at the Map Group UK Stadium. Struggling Washington and Sunderland RCA will hope to claim home wins on Saturday when they host Alnwick Town and FC Hartlepool respectively. In-form Sunderland West End travel to Essity Park to take on Newcastle University, Esh Winning are the visitors to Redcar Town and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion entertain Redcar Town.

Title challengers Jarrow have been warned they will face ‘a well-drilled side’ when they visit Chester-le-Street United. The hosts have already racked up a win against Kennie Malia’s men this season - but the Jarrow boss is determined to gain revenge and continue pushing for promotion.

He said: “We will need to be on it from the off against Chester-le-Street United on Saturday because we are facing a well-drilled side. We lost against them earlier in the season so we definitely owe them one. Three points would be huge for us as the league leaders have now got a little advantage in points but if we win our two games in hand we will go above them - so we know how important it is to keep picking up wins.”

Jarrow will hand a late fitness test to captain Luke Hudson ahead of the game.