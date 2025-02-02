Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a goal-laden weekend across both divisions in the Ebac Northern League.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss hailed an ‘outstanding reaction’ as his side earned an impressive home win against Kendal Town.

The Colliers went into the game looking to bounce back from Thursday night’s 2-1 defeat against Seaham Red Star - and appeared to be on their way to another defeat when Josh Winder put Kendal in front two minutes after half-time on Saturday. However, an equaliser from Andrew Nelson and James Fairley’s last-gasp penalty ensured Easington returning to winning ways in dramatic fashion and left their manager to describe himself as ‘over the moon’ with a big three points.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

He told The Echo: “It was an outstanding reaction to Thursday. The lads followed the game-plan and thoroughly deserved the three points against a good side. I thought our discipline was again superb and controlled them very well making them very frustrated. I am really proud of the group as always but they never surprise me as we have a great group. I’m over the moon after that win.”

The Colliers are back in action with a Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup home tie against North Shields on Thursday night before returning to league action at Guisborough Town on Saturday.

Redcar Athletic continue to lead the Division One table after they romped to an 8-0 win against Carlisle City. Curtis Round and Adam Boyes both scored twice for the frontrunners and Bradley Fewster, Mark Anderson, Craig Gott and Oscar Fletcher also found the net as Carl Jarrett’s men preserved their place at the summit. Boro Rangers lead the chasing pack after top scorer Stuart Rose got the only goal in their visit to Penrith - but third placed Shildon were condemned to a 3-0 defeat at Whitley Bay by a Callum Larmouth brace and an Alfa Djalo strike. Improving Whickham earned a 1-1 draw at Blyth Town as Robbie Little’s equaliser cancelled out a Joseph Gibson strike and Sam Hedley and Owen Lancaster both scored inside the opening quarter of an hour as Birtley Town claimed a 2-0 win at Northallerton Town.

‘Fantastic’ West End hailed after Terriers win

Steve Cockrill believes Sunderland West End got full reward for a ‘fantastic performance’ in their 5-0 hammering of Bedlington Terriers on Saturday.

There were five different goalscorers as Zounair Benali, Craig Linsel, Lewis Charlton, Charlie Green and Riley Mouat all found the net in South East Northumberland to give West End a third consecutive win in all competitions. The result also moved Cockrill’s side to within three points of the top ten and the West End boss believes the final score was a true reflection of his side’s dominance in the game.

He told The Echo: “It was a fantastic performance against a rejuvenated side who had a great result against Chester-le-Street Town. They fancied their chances with the changes and they could push on and win a lot more games. The pitch was a lot better than I thought it would be all things considered and we changed the way we wanted to play. We turned them around and that’s against the way we want to play. We dominated in the first-half and they came out after half-time and gave us a few problems. We changed the shape and it changed the game and the result was a fair reflection.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Cobi Jones and Kieron Parnaby both scored hat-tricks as Washington crashed to an 8-0 home defeat against Esh Winning. Philly Angus and Robbie Bird both scored twice as leaders Horden CW romped to a 7-1 win at Grangetown Boys Club and Jarrow sit in second place after James Harper’s brace helped them to a 3-0 home win against Chester-le-Street United. Liam Appleby, Jackson Ward and Dan Maw all scored as Sunderland RCA claimed a 3-1 home win against Thornaby and a brace from Stephen Siyanbola helped Chester-le-Street United to a 2-1 victory against FC Hartlepool. Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and Alnwick shared the points in a 1-1 draw, Kayden Robinson-Coley got the decisive strike in Redcar Town’s 2-1 home win over Prudhoe and Connor Woodford struck the only goal in Darlington Town’s win at Newcastle University.

