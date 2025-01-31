Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a busy weekend lying in wait across both divisions of the Northern League.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss wants his players to continue building momentum by claiming a home win against promotion contenders Kendal Town this weekend.

After enduring a challenging return to the Northern League’s top flight, the Colliers are sat firmly amongst the division’s in-form sides after losing just one of their last six games and three consecutive wins against Seaham Red Star, Newcastle Blue Star and North Shields has lifted them to within five points of the top half of the table.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

Saturday’s meeting with Kendal will provide a stern test for Hotchkiss and his players after the Mintcakes forced themselves into promotion contention with five wins in their last six games. The Cumbrians have settled into life in the Northern League and although they sit nine points behind leaders Redcar Athletic, they also hold the benefit of two games in-hand on the frontrunners.

With an intriguing clash lying in wait, Hotchkiss has revealed his delight over his own side’s form and wants more of the same as they prepare for a significant test.

He told The Echo: “We’ve done well of late, we’ve had some really positive results and performances and that’s because we have players coming back to full fitness and our selection has been more consistent. I am really pleased with the players but we have to continue this fine form and really kick on to put some more points on the board and see where it takes us in the couple of months this season.”

There are two Division One fixtures on Friday as Newcastle Benfield make the short trip to West Allotment Celtic and West Auckland Town take on Marske United at the Northern Metal Recycling Stadium.

Leaders Redcar Athletic face a home game against Carlisle City, second placed Blyth Town host Whickham and fellow promotion contenders Shildon travel to Whitley Bay. Boro Rangers are also firmly in the promotion mix and they will aim to continue applying pressure to their rivals with a win at Penrith and Birtley Town travel to North Yorkshire to take on Northallerton Town.

West End confident ahead of Terriers trip

Sunderland West End are in confident mood as they prepare to visit Bedlington Terriers on Saturday (2pm kick-off).

Steve Cockrill’s side will make the trip to South East Northumberland on the back of an impressive 3-1 home win against FC Hartlepool last weekend that moved them to within touching distance of a place in the top half. However, there was a warning sign for West End after their hosts romped to a 4-1 win at Chester-le-Street Town last weekend to start what they will hope will be a push away from the Division Two relegation zone over the coming weeks.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash, Cockrill revealed a number of experienced additions to his squad have helped add to the momentum that is gathering as the season rapidly approaches its final months.

He told The Echo: “We are playing well and we’ve brought some experienced lads into the group that have given us a bit of continuity with team selection. We are looking forward to the next few weeks now and we are just relishing our next game.”

There is one Friday night fixture in the second tier as local rivals Billingham Town and Billingham Synthonia face off at Bedford Terrace. Elsewhere on Saturday, bottom of the table Washington will hope for a rare win when they take on Esh Winning at Northern Area and leaders Horden CW will aim to take another step towards promotion when they travel to Grangetown Boys Club.

Jarrow are without striker Benjamin Shodeinde for their home clash with Chester-le-Street Town - but manager Kennie Malia is happy to allow his squad to have one eye on the results of their promotion rivals.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

He said: “Looking elsewhere for results, I think it gives the lads a little bit of motivation and any managers that say they don’t look at other results, I think they’re lying to be honest with you. We are pushing the lads to make sure they know where they are at and it’s just added a bit of a buzz to the season if I am honest with you.”

Sunderland RCA are preparing for a tough test as they prepare to host play-off contenders Thornaby and another top five contender, Chester-le-Street United entertain FC Hartlepool. Prudhoe YC are the visitors to Redcar Town and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion will look to build on their win against Horden when they host Alnwick Town.