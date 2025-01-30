Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are stepping up their search for a new forward before the transfer window closes

Sunderland look set to miss out on the striker of Ajax striker Chuba Akpom but remain hopeful of adding another forward to their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.

The Black Cats had been keen on a potential deal for the former Championship top scorer but were aware from the off that it would be challenging because of the finances involved and the interest from top-tier clubs across Europe. According to Foot Mercato, the 29-year-old is most likely to join Ligue 1 side Lille, who currently sit fourth in the table. They also qualified for the Champions League knockout stages on Wednesday night. Lens and Fiorentina have also been credited with an interest

Sunderland's search for a new forward will therefore head elsewhere, with the Black Cats monitoring a number of potential targets ahead of the deadline at 11pm on Monday.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano posted the following on X: "Sunderland are working to bring in new player…but it won’t be Chuba Akpom from Ajax despite links, as there are other clubs in concrete talks."

One new name linked with the Black Cats on Thursday night was St. Gallen's French striker Willem Guebbels. Foot Mercato say the striker also has interest from Bundesliga side Union Berlin, as well as Sunderland's Championship rivals Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking last week, head coach Régis Le Bris said: "Probably we still need some more vertical threats, players who could run in behind. This could be a striker but also a winger, maybe a versatile player. So this is still very much in our mind, but we will see what comes in these next weeks."

There could be a number of deals concluded by Sunderland before the deadline shuts on Monday, with Adil Aouchiche closing in a loan switch to Portsmouth. The Black Cats have made clear that they won't stand in Aouchiche's way should the opportunity arise to gain more game time, and the Championship side have registered their interest as they bid to add more attacking firepower to their squad. Foot Mercato report that the player himself is keen on the move, which could mean it now accelerates.

Joe Anderson is also in talks over a permanent exit from the club, with League One side Exeter City interested in a deal.