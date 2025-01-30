Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler has been discussing Evan Ferguson’s future.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has admitted that Sunderland-linked striker Evan Ferguson could be allowed to join “another club” this month in an effort to regain his momentum.

The 20-year-old has struggled for consistent game time this season, and has been plagued by a series of niggling injury issues since bursting into the first team picture as a precocious teenager. His lack of minutes has led to widespread speculation over the prospect of a loan exit this month, and to that end, the Black Cats were one of several clubs initially linked with the forward.

Since then, however, several top flight sides have been touted as admirers, with the likes of West Ham and Arsenal among those mentioned in recent days. And with Monday’s transfer deadline fast approaching, it is still unclear as to where Ferguson will be playing his football for the remainder of the current campaign.

Addressing the Republic of Ireland international’s immediate future in a press conference on Thursday, Albion head coach Hurzeler said: “I want to keep working with him. But like I’ve always said, it’s important to discuss with him what is important for the individual development of the player because that’s the main thing from the club. We want to improve the development of the players, we want to help them and therefore we need an exchange.

“Then we’ll see what makes sense for the player [over] the next six months, what makes sense for the club and then we will make a decision together. It won’t be an individual decision, always a togetherness. I’ve felt in the conversations I’ve had with Evan that he only wants to play, that’s his main thing, no matter if it’s here or for another club.”

Reflecting on the series of fitness complaints that have hampered Ferguson’s availability in recent times, the Brighton boss added: “I think it’s difficult if you have always small issues, you can’t get in your rhythm, that’s the main thing. We need to get him being stable on the pitch, being consistently on the pitch, and therefore we try to help him to get the right shape, to be more resilient.

“He hasn’t forgotten how to score goals, he’s still a big danger for every team. He shows it in every session that he has an unbelievable skill, and that’s also our responsibility to help him to get this shape back where he was once. I’m sure that he will be back, but the most important thing is that he gets in his rhythm and that his body is more resilient.”

Amid transfer speculation last year, Ferguson was reportedly valued at an eye-watering £100 million, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United said to be keen on prising him away from the Amex Stadium.