Magnay hoping for transfer boost as Gateshead reap benefits of break

Gateshead are without a game until next Saturday - but manager Carl Magnay is still working hard.

Carl Magnay is hoping to use Gateshead’s two-week break to boost a squad he believes has been ‘decimated’ by injuries and departures.

Last weekend’s battling home draw with fellow promotion contenders Oldham Athletic marked the start of a fortnight break from on-field action for the Heed boss and his players. However, the departures of the likes of Callum Whelan and Owen Oseni have left gaps in the ranks and Magnay has revealed he will continue to work hard to bring in new signings after agreeing deals with players he believes can make a difference in the push for the EFL.

Jack McGraghan

He said: “We are still in a position where we have spoken to players, we have agreed deals with players, good players, that can come and make a difference, but I have no authorisation at this point. We are hoping the two-week gap gives us that time to get players in, have more discussions and hopefully the club can push through the deals we have in place.”

Gateshead’s welcome break was a result of their FA Trophy exit at the hands of National League rivals Boston United earlier this month as the Heed’s attempts to reach Wembley for a third consecutive season came to an end. Although annoyed by the loss, Magnay is now adamant he can take some positives by working hard to get his players ready for a return to action next weekend.

He said: “We want to win every game and it was really disappointing how we went out of the FA Trophy - but the fixtures have piled up and the squad has been decimated. We have to take this opportunity, if we can get players in, to bed them in and get as much information as possible into the squad because there has been a lot of change. The team doesn’t look how I want it to, only two players started (against Oldham) that started the first game of the season. We need this break to recharge and go again.”

Gateshead are back in action when they visit Wealdstone next Saturday afternoon before turning their focus towards a home game with Braintree Town on Tuesday week.