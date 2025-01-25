Magnay has mixed emotions as Gateshead earn point in Oldham Athletic draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead came from a goal down to earn a point against National League rivals Oldham.

Carl Magnay believes a Gateshead side decimated by injuries were rewarded for ‘showing character in abundance’ in their 1-1 home draw with National League play-off rivals Oldham Athletic.

The Heed boss was without 13 senior players after defensive duo Kenton Richardson and Jean Belehouan joined the likes of Joe Grayson, Greg Olley and Jacob Butterfield in an increasingly crowded treatment room over the last week. Despite being without several key players, Magnay’s men made a positive start to the contest - but found themselves a goal down on the half-hour mark as former Hartlepool United striker Mike Fondop expertly headed home from a corner from the right-hand side.

Luke Hannant scores Gateshead's equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Oldham Athletic (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

The powerful frontman was a constant menace to the Heed backline throughout the opening 45 minutes and came close to doubling his tally in the early stages of the second-half. However, following that early let-off, Gateshead clawed their way back into the game and earned a point as Luke Hannant tapped home an equaliser after impressive buildup play from Luke Hannant.

Speaking after the game, Magnay admitted moving away from his preferred patient passing style did not sit easy with him - but conceded there was a need for his side to show a different approach to battle their way through an increasingly tough period.

He told The Echo: “It was gritty and determined and it’s been a big blow to lose Kenton Richardson and Max Sheaf after Yeovil - but it just seems something somewhere is conspiring against us. With so much change, it’s difficult to maintain our style of play and as much as I don’t enjoy it as much as a coach because I’m having to move away from our style to get through a tough period. We did well against a team that dwarves us financially - but our boys showed more fight and grit and their character came out in abundance. If we keep showing that in this period, that’s all we can ask for really.”

Magnay stressed the man who earned the point for his side deserved recognition after former Cambridge United and Port Vale wing-back Hannant continued to prove he is an integral part of the Heed side that are firmly in the push for promotion.

“I still can’t believe Hanno was the player that finished it off because I’m pretty sure he was the one that started the move in the left-back area,” joked Magnay. “Luke, I can’t say enough about him because he epitomises what I am about as a person and as a coach. He reflects everything I want in my team and he’s an inspiration to those around him. For him to get the goal, that was really fitting.”

There were some eyebrows raised when Magnay handed a recall to in-demand midfielder Regan Booty just two weeks after he submitted a transfer request. The England C international has interest from clubs in League One and League Two, as well as at least one of the Heed’s National League rivals. However, Booty cast aside any transfer talk and produced a solid and controlled display in the middle of the park to earn some wholesome praise from his manager.

Gateshead celebrate their equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Oldham Athletic (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

He said: “Boots was tremendous in terms of his effort of application after things that have gone on off the pitch and he’s been through a lot. I’ve been conscious of managing him and keeping him invested. We have a great relationship but ultimately he recognised we are in a tough spot and he told me he wanted to do it for his team-mates and himself because the situation wasn’t benefitting anyone. He came in and put in a real shift and I don’t think we would get anything from that came without him.“I was really proud of him that he could put in a performance that epitomises what we are about today.”

The Heed now have a two-week break to prepare for a trip to Wealdstone as they look to complete a league double over their hosts.