Sunderland were held to a 2-2 draw by Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.
The Black Cats were below par throughout the game but looked to have snatched the win when Wilson Isidor and Trai Hume scored after Ryan Hardie’s opener. But substitute Nathanael Ogbeta scored in stoppage time to mean the hosts missed a huge chance to cut the gap to the top two. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats...
1. Anthony Patterson
Unlucky that his block from Hardie’s effort bounced over the line and then made a top stop to turn Wright’s effort onto the post. Sunderland scored soon after and that should have been enough for the win. Maybe should have claimed the cross for the goal. 5
| Nick Potts/PA Wire
2. Trai Hume
Really unlucky to not end up on the winning side. Excellent cross for Isidor’s equaliser and took his own goal really well. 8
Photo: Jess Hornby/PA Wire
3. Chris Mepham
Had a steady enough game in the main but a little bit loose in possession on some occasions. Got through most of his defence work well but Sunderland did struggle to defend their box late on. Caught once or twice in key moments. 5
| Frank Reid
4. Luke O'Nien
Tried to get Sunderland going in the first half on the ball and made some good interventions in the second when it opened up, but couldn’t quite hook Hardie’s effort away in time. 6
| Chris Fryatt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.