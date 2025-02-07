Whickham boss wary of Seaham Red Star challenge as Horden CW want cup final mentality

There is a busy weekend ahead in both levels of the Ebac Northern League.

Whickham manager Tony Fawcett has warned his players against under-estimating Seaham Red Star when the two sides meet at The Glebe on Saturday afternoon.

Red Star are sat in the Division One relegation zone after winning just five of their 25 games so far this season. However, they will travel to face the Lang Jacks on the back of a fine 2-1 win at Easington Colliery just over a week ago and can close the gap to their hosts with another three points this weekend.

The win over the Colliers has already acted as a warning sign for Whickham boss Fawcett, who is hopeful his own side can extend their recent upturn in form.

Whickham in action in the FA Cup (photo Mark Carruthers) | Mark Carruthers

He told The Echo: “Every game matters at this stage of the season, and while Seaham may be second-bottom, their recent win shows they can’t be underestimated. We will need to be at our best to get the win. We are playing some of our best football this season and the aim will be to build on that and make home advantage count. A win here would be another big step in the right direction. It’s a crucial game for both sides and I expect a competitive clash.”

There is one Division One fixture on Friday night as Newcastle Blue Star look to bounce back from their defeat against Newcastle Benfield by claiming a win at Carlisle City.

Easington Colliery travel to Guisborough Town on Saturday looking to build on their impressive home win against Kendal Town and continue pushing towards the top half of the table. Leaders Redcar Athletic will aim to take another step towards promotion with a win at Birtley Town and Boro Rangers will hope to continue applying pressure on the frontrunners with a home win against Tow Law Town.

North Shields have added former Sunderland and South Shields left-back Blair Adams to their squad ahead of their home game with fellow promotion contenders Shildon and Ben Fell has returned to Blyth Town in time to feature against Crook Town. Newcastle Benfield entertain Whitley Bay in a meeting of two sides eyeing late play-off pushes and Kendal Town will hope to bounce back from their defeat at Easington by seeing off West Auckland Town. Penrith head to Northallerton Town as both sides look to push towards mid-table and West Allotment Celtic are the visitors to Marske United.

Horden need ‘cup final mentality’ to secure promotion

Assistant manager Andy Colledge has admitted the pressure is on league leaders Horden CW as they look to secure promotion into Division One this season.

The Marras are sat one point clear at the top of the table after their 7-1 hammering of Grangetown Boys Club last weekend and will be confident they can retain their place at the summit with a home win against struggling Washington on Friday night.

Ahead of that game, Horden number two Colledge told The Echo: “We are now in the mentality that every game is a cup final. We’ve got 10 games to go and it’s not about how we play or who we are playing, it’s all about taking the three points. There’ll be no difference in our approach to the Washington game, regardless of their league position. The pressure is on us and it’s something we have to deal with if we want to win this league.”

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Horden will have one eye on Friday night’s other fixture in the second tier as fellow title contenders Yarm and Eaglescliffe host Redcar Town. Elsewhere on Saturday, Benjamin Shodeinde will be back in the Jarrow squad for their visit to Sunderland West End and Boldon CA are boosted by the return of Harrison Hart and Ollie Bell for their visit to Esh Winning.

After embarking on an improved run of form, Boldon joint-manager Dan Crooks is in confident mood ahead of the game. He said: “It’s four wins out of five in the league, that’s something to build on and we are now three points clear of the relegation zone with two games in hand. We have a tough month ahead of us with Esh Winning, Horden and Alnwick coming up. We have a big three matches in the league this month but we don’t fear them because we know we can cause anyone problems so it’s important we perform in those games.”

Sunderland RCA travel to Essity Park to take on Prudhoe YC and Chester-le-Street United travel to Bedlington Terriers for a 2pm kick-off. Alnwick Town will hope to build in their home win against Jarrow when they take on Grangetown Boys Club at St James Park, Darlington Town host Billingham Town and FC Hartlepool entertain Thornaby.

