The games continue to come thick and fast for Sunderland as the busy festive period really ramps up. Having drawn with Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day, the Black Cats are now preparing to face Stoke City on Sunday afternoon before hosting Sheffield United on New Year’s Day.

But with so much happening on the pitch, it can be easy to miss some of goings on in the background. With that in mind, here are a couple of the news stories that might have passed you by over the past couple of days...

Inness to join Sunderland academy

Non-league side South Shields have confirmed that assistant manager Andy Inness has left the club to join Sunderland’s academy setup. The coach will start his new role with the Black Cats with immediate effect having worked under former Sunderland U21s Elliott Dickman at Mariners Park.

In a statement to South Shields’ in-house media team, Dickman said: “Andy leaving us is very much a bittersweet feeling. We are really disappointed to be losing such an excellent coach and a brilliant person. He has truly been fantastic for me personally since I joined the club and I am eternally thankful and grateful for everything he has done for myself, the staff, the club and the players.

“He has had such an influence with a number of player’s careers at our club and in the North East, which speaks volumes of his amazing skills as a coach. Sunderland are certainly gaining a top coach and a great man. We would like to wish Andy all the best with the next chapter of his coaching journey and I know he will love working with the young players at Sunderland’s academy. I would simply like to say thank you and good luck, you deserve this opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris faces wait over Rigg injury

Elsewhere, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has admitted that he is unsure as to the exact extent of Chris Rigg’s injury after the teenager was taken off during the Black Cats’ Boxing Day draw with Blackburn Rovers.

The midfielder scored his fourth goal of the Championship campaign at Ewood Park, but was withdrawn partway through the second half after seemingly sustaining a painful blow. It is also understood that he left the ground in a protective boot.

But speaking after the final whistle, Le Bris admitted that he wasn’t certain as to how serious Rigg’s issue was. He said: “I don’t know exactly. We will get a diagnosis tomorrow. I don’t know but hopefully it is not serious.”