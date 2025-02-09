NORTHERN LEAGUE: Seaham Red Star continue to improve with narrow win at Whickham

There was a goal-laden weekend across both tiers of the Ebac Northern League.

Seaham Red Star have been urged to continue building momentum after they claimed a hard-earned three points at Whickham on Saturday.

After a ten-day break without a fixture following their win at Easington Colliery, Red Star returned to their Division One relegation battle in some style when they made it three wins in their last four games as a late Lewis Rutherford strike gave them the honours at The Glebe. Assistant manager Michael Johnson has revealed a number of tactical tweaks have brought an upturn in performances as he stressed the need to continue building over the coming weeks.

Action from Jarrow's FA Vase second qualifying round win against Seaham Red Star (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

He told The Echo: “We deserved the win because we had a goal that was offside, a shot that hit the post and then scored a very good goal. We are delighted with the three points and we said at the start of the year we had to improve. We changed a few things here and there tactically and it’s starting to work but we have to keep going.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, James Fairley’s brace was enough to give Easington Colliery a 2-0 win at Guisborough Town and leaders Redcar Athletic claimed another three points as Adam Boyes, Oscar Fletcher and Curtis Round all netted in their 3-1 win at Birtley Town. In-form striker Adam Lennox scored a hat-trick in Shildon’s 6-2 victory at North Shields and James Hughes, Stuart Rose and Owen Burns found the net to help Boro Rangers come from a goal down to see off Tow Law Town.

Blyth Town sit in fourth place as a Joe Gibson equaliser cancelled out a Craig Moody opener in their 1-1 home draw with Crook Town. Kendal Town hit back from three goals down to earn a point in their home game with West Auckland Town. Jermaine Metz, James Harrison and Oscar Eckley-Aldsworth seemed to have put West in control - but goals from Matt Dudley, Pat Allington and Steven Yawson ensured the Mintcakes collected a point for their efforts.

Alfie Livermore’s goal was enough for West Allotment Celtic to see off Marske United and Northallerton Town were 2-1 winners in their home game with Penrith.

Northern League Division Two

Assistant manager Andy Colledge admitted Division Two leaders Horden CW made life hard for themselves in their Friday night win over struggling Washington.

Philly Angus and Dan Flounders netted in each half as they looked to have put the frontrunners on their way to a routine three points - but a late Adam Burnicle strike ensured the Marras had to battle until the final whistle to boost their promotion push.

After the game, Colledge told The Echo: “It was a nervous game from us because we had six players missing with injuries who would have started - but we have to give credit to the lads as they got what needed to be done. We made hard work of the second-half because at two up, we should have seen the game out better than we did. Fair play to Washington as they have massively improved from when we played them in the cup in December.”

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

The importance of that win was further heightened as fellow promotion contenders Yarm and Eaglescliffe also claimed three points on Friday night when Tom Atkinson and Josh Larkin netted in their 2-1 home victory against Redcar Town. Jarrow ensured the leading trio all secured maximum points at the weekend with a 2-1 win at Sunderland West End.

Chris Brennan and Benjamin Shodeinde both scored for Kennie Malia’s men - but they were forced to hold on as John Anderson gave West End some hope of snatching a point when he netted with just under 20 minutes remaining. Boldon CA produced one of the results of the weekend as a Kaue Foy brace gave them a 3-2 win at Esh Winning, Fin Smith and Lewy Murphy netted in FC Hartlepool’s 2-1 home win against Thornaby and Prudhoe YC and Sunderland RCA also battled their way to a four-goal draw at Essity Park.

It was the hosts that looked to be easing their way to a win as Freddie Marr and Collins Unuareopka put them in control - but Jackson Ward and Liam Appleby helped RCA to a point. Bedlington Terriers and Chester-le-Street United battled to a goalless draw in Saturday’s early kick-off and Darlington Town claimed a 2-2 draw with Billingham Town as goals from home duo George Pinder and James Beauchamp were cancelled out by equalisers from Harry Close and Kieran Stares.