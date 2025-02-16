There was a busy weekend across both tiers of the Ebac Northern League.

Horden CW manager Jonny Payne set his sights on promotion into Division One following his side’s 3-0 win at in-form Boldon CA on Friday night.

The Marras went into their trip to The Villa knowing a win would lift them to the top of the Division Two table and they made no mistake as a Ben Riding brace and a fine run and finish from Robbie Bird helped their side to a 3-0 win. After going close to promotion in recent seasons, Payne has urged his players to go and on finish the job this time around.

Action from Horden CW's 3-0 win at Northern League Division Two rivals Boldon CA (photo Jessica Kelly) | Jessica Kelly

He told The Echo: “We are adjusting but we are strong and we are doing well. We lost the league to Boro Rangers on 90 points a couple of seasons ago, we’ve been to the play-offs and we have been here before. This time, I feel like we have to get over that line and get up.”

Elsewhere on Friday night, Ryan Wright, Shaun Ryder and Max Booth all scored in Thornaby’s 3-1 home win against Bedlington Terriers and Ryan Appleby’s brace helped Billingham Synthonia to a 3-2 victory against Grangetown Boys Club. Billingham Town and Chester-le-Street Town shared the points at Bedford Terrace as home duo Paul Young and Kieran Stares netted either side of efforts from Connor Shaw and Kealan Huddleston.

Sunderland West End came from a goal down to earn all three points at Newcastle University. Ryan Redford put the hosts in front but a Zouhair Benali brace helped West End bounce back to take the points. Redcar Town dented Esh Winning’s play-off hopes with a 4-2 win. Fin Smith got the only goal as FC Hartlepool gained all three points at Sunderland RCA and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and Darlington Town shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw at the Oldhaulage Stadium.

Jarrow moved to within three points of the top of the table as they came from two goals down to claim a 3-2 win at Chester-le-Street United. Dylan Wilkinson and Jamie Frizzell both found the net to give United a two-goal lead at half-time - but three goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes from Ryan Keltie, Benjamin Shodeinde and Thomas Ions helped Kennie Malia’s men to all three points.

Red Star land third consecutive win as Rutherford scores again

Seaham Red Star boosted their push for safety by claiming a third consecutive win against North Shields.

After seeing off Easington Colliery and Whickham over the last fortnight, Red Star were in confident mood ahead of their home clash with the Robins and knew another victory could lift them to within four points of escaping the relegation zone. For the second time in a week, Lewis Rutherford made the difference as he scored the only goal of the game inside the final ten minutes to help his side to what could be a crucial win.

Assistant manager Michael Johnson believes the victory is another sign that Red Star are ‘heading in the right direction’ as they prepare for a tough run of fixtures as they face three sides in the top five over the next fortnight.

He told The Echo: “We are absolutely delighted first and foremost. It’s three points, three wins in a row and we are heading in the right direction. We deserved to win today. We just said we had to stay in the game and it would come to us. It was the same as last week and the one bit of quality won the game.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, a brace from Thomas Bott and a goal apiece from Liam Wright and Andrew Nelson helped Easington Colliery to an impressive 4-0 home win against Crook Town and lifted Olly Hotchkiss’ side to within three points of the top ten. Ben Errington’s goal helped promotion chasing Shildon to a narrow win against Newcastle Benfield and Liam Wotherspoon’s late strike gave Blyth Town a 3-2 home win against Carlisle City.

Tom Kilfillin and James Bailey both scored twice in Kendal Town’s 6-1 hammering of West Allotment Celtic, a James Harrison hat-trick and a Leo Robinson goal helped West Auckland Town to a 4-1 defeat of Guisborough Town and Mason Hardy’s strike saw Whickham edge out Penrith. First-half goals from McCorie Carmichael ensured Marske United claim a 2-1 win at Whitley Bay as a penalty from Callum Larmouth came too late for their hosts.

