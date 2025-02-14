Gateshead striker ready to grasp opportunity as Altrincham lie in wait

Gateshead will face fellow National League play-off contenders Altrincham at the International Stadium on Saturday.

Gateshead striker Jovan Malcolm is ready to rise to the challenge as fellow frontman Louis Flower is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The on-loan Brighton and Hove Albion youngster has made a promising start to his time at the International Stadium and made a major impact in last week’s 4-0 win at Wealdstone by winning two penalties that were converted by team-mate Luke Hannant. However, an injury brought a premature end to Flower’s game and he has returned to the Seagulls for further assessment over the last week.

Gateshead striker Jovan Malcolm (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

Speaking after the game, Heed boss Carl Magnay admitted he was bracing himself for bad news as he told the club website: “Louis, it doesn’t look good to be honest and while we are delighted with the contribution they have made, it’s just our luck that he could be missing for a significant amount of time. Fraser has assessed him and listening to the mechanism of the injury, it doesn’t sound great and all of our wishes are with him. That performance was for him and we hope that the news isn’t too bad.”

Gateshead went some way to making amends for Flower’s absence by completing the loan signing of Hull City forward Tyrell Sellars-Fleming on Friday. The 19-year-old has made nine senior appearances for the Tigers across the last two seasons and will be in immediate contention for Saturday’s home game with Altrincham.

Despite that addition, the responsibility of leading the Gateshead line in Flower’s absence is likely to fall upon the shoulders of former West Bromwich Albion striker Malcolm, who took his tally to seven goals in 28 appearances with his second-half brace in last weekend’s win at Wealdstone. The 22-year-old has stressed he is ready to grasp the opportunity with both hands as his side prepare for a tough test against their fellow play-off contenders.

He said: “I want to take that responsibility upon myself to score goals and win games for the team. I want to get promoted more than anything and having a striker that scores goals on a consistent basis will help us achieve that.”

Recent signings George Shelvey, Branden Horton and Jack Roles could all make their home debuts after making their Heed bows in last weekend’s win.

