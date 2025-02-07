Gateshead are back in action on Saturday - and two new additions could make their debuts.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay has been boosted by the arrival of two new signings as his side prepare to return to National League action at Wealdstone on Saturday.

With injuries decimating the Heed ranks in recent weeks, Magnay expressed his desire to bring in new faces as his side signed off for a two-week break with a battling home draw against Oldham Athletic last month. The hard work on the training pitch was matched behind the scenes as the Heed secured the loan signing of Crawley Town midfielder Jack Roles, who will spend the rest of the season at the International Stadium.

Gateshead have signed Crawley Town midfielder Jack Roles on loan for the rest of the season (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

The 25-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the League One side so far this season - and he is now looking forward to kickstarting his campaign at Gateshead after former Heed boss Rob Elliot played a lead role in the move that took the midfielder to the North East.

Roles told the club website: “I’ve know a few boys here and a few boys who have been here before, so I spoke to a lot of people and everyone has just had positive things to say. I had countless conversations with Rob (Elliot) and he said how good it is here and how similar it is (to Crawley), and I was just like, it’s the perfect opportunity for me.”

Roles will be joined in the Gateshead squad by another new face after the Heed completed the permanent signing of Chesterfield defender Branden Horton. The left-back made 26 appearances for the Spireites as they claimed the National League title last season - but has featured just seven times in League Two during the current campaign. However, the 24-year-old is now keen to secure further game-time at the International Stadium and has set his sights of helping his new side following his former club into the EFL.

He said: “I’m delighted to get things done now. The style of play here, everything suits me very well. I want to play every week, and I wasn’t playing much at Chesterfield anymore so I wanted to try and get away and play a full season, and get games under my belt. Hopefully we can get into the play-offs or even push for second or third place and hopefully win the play-offs, if not this year, then next year.”

Despite being boosted by his new additions, Heed boss Magnay will still be without the services of a number of players including long-term injury victims Joe Grayson, Jacob Butterfield and Greg Olley. There was one departure from Gateshead ahead of the game as young defender Ben Fell joined Northern League Division One promotion contenders Blyth Town on loan.

