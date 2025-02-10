The likes of Sunderland, Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley are firmly in the race for promotion into the Premier League.

The crucial promotion run-in is rapidly approaching as Sunderland battle with the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley for a place in next season’s Premier League.

The Black Cats are already well on their way to surpassing the expectations held by most pundits ahead of the season and will now hope to finish the job and bring an end to the club’s absence from the top flight. As it stands ahead of Wednesday night’s home game with struggling Luton Town, Regis Le Bris’ side are sat in fourth place in the table and are firmly in the mix for one of the two automatic promotion places.

The former Lorient head coach will expect his side to land a play-off spot at very least - but automatic promotion remains at the top of the agenda as he prepares his squad for some intriguing fixtures of the next month. Looking elsewhere, there are some key clashes in the promotion race as several of Sunderland’s Championship top six rivals face each other in what already feel like six-pointers.

With over half of the division able to lay claim to the tag of possible promotion or play-off candidates, we take a look at how challenging their next five league fixtures may be.

Who do Sunderland and their Championship promotion rivals face in their next five games?

1st: Leeds United (current points - 66)

11/2 Watford (A), 17/2 Sunderland (H), 24/2 Sheffield United (A), 1/3 West Bromwich Albion (H), 9/3 Portsmouth (A) Average league position of next five opponents: 8.2

2nd: Sheffield United (current points - 64)

12/2 Middlesbrough (H), 15/2 Luton Town (A), 24/2 Leeds United (H), 1/3 QPR (A), 8/3 Preston North End (H) Average league position of next five opponents: 11.8

3rd: Burnley (current points - 61)

12/2 Hull City (H), 15/2 Preston North End (A), 21/2 Sheffield Wednesday (H), 1/3 Cardiff City (A), 8/3 Luton Town (H) Average league position of next five opponents: 17.8

4th: Sunderland (current points - 59)

12/2 Luton Town (H), 17/2 Leeds United (A), 22/2 Hull City (H), 28/2 Sheffield Wednesday (A), 8/3 Cardiff City (H) Average league position of next five opponents: 15.0

5th: West Bromwich Albion (current points - 47)

12/2 Blackburn Rovers (H), 15/2 Millwall (A), 22/2 Oxford United (H), 1/3 Leeds United (A), 8/3 QPR (H) Average league position of next five opponents: 10.2

6th: Blackburn Rovers (current points - 45)

12/2 West Bromwich Albion (A), 15/2 Plymouth Argyle (H), 22/2 Swansea City (A), 1/3 Norwich City (H), 8/3 Derby County (A) Average league position of next five opponents: 15.0

7th: Middlesbrough (current points - 44)

12/2 Sheffield United (A), 15/2 Watford (H), 21/2 Bristol City (A), 25/2 Stoke City (A), 1/3 Derby County (H) Average league position of next five opponents: 12.2

8th: Norwich City (current points - 43)

11/2 Preston North End (H), 15/2 Hull City (A), 22/2 Stoke City (H), 1/3 Blackburn Rovers (A), 7/3 Oxford United (H) Average league position of next five opponents: 15.4

9th: Bristol City (current points - 42)

12/2 Stoke City (H), 15/2 Cardiff City (A), 21/2 Middlesbrough (H), 1/3 Millwall (A), 8/3 Hull City (H) Average league position of next five opponents: 15.8

10th: Watford (current points - 42)

11/2 Leeds United (H), 15/2 Middlesbrough (A), 23/2 Luton Town (H), 1/3 Stoke City (A), 8/3 Millwall (H) Average league position of next five opponents: 12.6

11th: Sheffield Wednesday (current points - 42)

12/2 Swansea City (A), 15/2 Coventry City (H), 21/2 Burnley (A), 28/2 Sunderland (H), 8/3 Plymouth Argyle (A) Average league position of next five opponents: 11.8