How does Sunderland’s squad value compare to their Championship rivals after the January transfer window closed?

How would you assess Sunderland’s January transfer business and have them come out of the window stronger than they were at the start of the year?

Regis Le Bris’ side went into the first month of 2025 sat firmly in the race for promotion into the Premier League and remain in the hunt despite Saturday’s somewhat underwhelming performance in their home draw with Watford. The Black Cats were not as active as some of their Championship rivals throughout the course of the winter trading period but did manage to conduct some business to aid their bid to return to the top flight this season.

There were high profile loan deals completed for Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns and Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee and the latter will make a permanent move to Wearside if the Black Cats are successful in their push for promotion. A permanent deal for French forward Wilson Isidor was also secured after the former Monaco frontman become a firm fans favourite with some eye-catching performances during the first half of the Championship season.

The only permanent departure from Sunderland led to striker Aaron Connolly linking up with former Black Cats boss Alex Neil at league rivals Millwall - but there were a number of loan exits from the club. Abdoullah Ba and Nazariy Rusyn made temporary moves to the continent as they joined USL Dunkerque and Hadjuk Split respectively. Adil Aouchiche will see out the season with Championship rivals Portsmouth and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is spending the remainder of the campaign at League One side Cambridge United. Young centre-back Zak Johnson is earning valuable senior experience with League Two club Notts County and Caden Kelly’s loan spell with National League North side Darlington has been extended until the end of the season - although the midfielder is currently on trial at Stockport County.

But how does Sunderland’s new squad value after the January transfer window compare to other clubs across the Championship? We take a look with the help of figures provided by TransferMarkt.

How does Sunderland’s current squad value compare to their Championship rivals?

24th: Oxford United - €19.43m 23rd: Portsmouth - €24.60m 22nd: Derby County - €25.45m 21st: Plymouth Argyle - €30.20m 20th: Sheffield Wednesday - €37.00m 19th: Millwall - €40.03m 18th: Preston North End - €42.55m 17th: Bristol City - €43.55m 16th: Swansea City - €44.10m 15th: Cardiff City - €46.20m 14th: Watford - €47.70m 13th: QPR - €50.85m 12th: Stoke City - €53.05m 11th: Blackburn Rovers - €55.40m 10th: Hull City - €74.13m 9th: West Bromwich Albion - €75.40m 8th: Coventry City - €85.05m 7th: Norwich City - €92.95m 6th: Luton Town - €96.78m 5th: Middlesbrough - €104.45m 4th: Sheffield United - €124.55m 3rd: Sunderland - €124.88m 2nd: Leeds United - €173.50m 1st: Burnley - €178.80m