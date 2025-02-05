Rating Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman’s 60 incoming transfer deals since 2020...

During his time at the Academy of Light, Kristjaan Speakman has overseen a radical overhaul of the club’s playing squad with the Wearsiders focusing on their academy, and buying young players to be nurtured and blooded in the first team.

With any recruitment strategy, there are pros and cons, and Speakman has been criticised for some aspects during his time at the club.

Here, though, we drill down into every incoming signing sanctioned by Speakman since his arrival at the club and rate them from one to ten:

Ross Stewart

The big striker was spotted by Lee Johnson under the recommendation of Brian McDermott and brought to Sunderland under Kristjaan Speakman as Charlie Wyke's replacement. Stewart was a magnificent addition and fired Sunderland to the Championship before injuries and his eventual departure to Southampton for big money. The Black Cats turned a more than healthy profit. There was, though, regret that the two parties couldn't agree on a new deal. However, that has been lessened over time with Stewart spending most of his time at Southampton injured.

Rating: 10/10.

Carl Winchester

Winchester proved to be a decent signing for Sunderland after being plucked from Forest Green Rovers. Another player Lee Johnson was familiar with. "Winniesta" helped Sunderland to promotion and turned in some battling performances in midfield, right back and right centre-back. Every team needs players like Carl Winchester.

Rating: 7/10.

Jordan Jones

Produced some moments of real quality but lacked consistency and was part of a team that ultimately failed to get promoted during his six-month loan deal. The logic in the transfer was clear to see but it just didn't quite work out in the end.

Rating: 5/10.

Jake Vokins

Vokins was brought in as cover but largely struggled due to injury and Covid issues. Again, the logic of signing the player was clear: a young, hungry and talented player to push the first team. However, it didn't happen for Vokins at Sunderland and he only made four league appearances.

Rating: 2/10.

Callum Doyle

It is easy to forget just how good Callum Doyle was for Sunderland at such a young age during the early part of last season although his involvement did lessen as the campaign wore on. Part of the promotion-winning squad. The youngster’s signing was also a good example of how Sunderland would go onto handle youngsters and earned the club a lot of trust within football circles.

Rating: 8/10.

Nathan Broadhead

When he was fit, Nathan Broadhead was electrifying and scored some crucial late goals for Sunderland to help Alex Neil cement the club's play-off position. Most Wearsiders would have been over the moon had he returned to the club over the past couple of windows. No Broadhead, no promotion.

Rating: 9/10.

Thorben Hoffman

The Hoff produced some moments of quality during the early part of Sunderland's promotion campaign (Gillingham away springs to mind) but was unseated by the emergence of Anthony Patterson. A signing that probably needed to be made at the time.

Rating: 7/10.

Frederik Alves

Another loan signing from a Premier League side where the logic was clear to see but it just never happened for Alves at the Stadium of Light.

Rating: 4/10.

Leon Dajaku

Dajaku is a strange case. He possesses in his locker and has shown some real quality during his time at Sunderland but has struggled for consistency due to various injuries and other factors. Failed to make an impact in the Championship. Was not a striker as claimed at one point. Scored four in 22 in Sunderland in League One but has since departed the club.

Rating: 5/10.

Jack Clarke

The attacker was superb for Sunderland during his time at the club, chipping in with many goal contributions. His sale to Ipswich Town also neted the club millions in profits.

Rating: 10/10.

Dennis Cirkin

A defender plucked from Tottenham's academy and thrust into Sunderland's first team. It is safe to say Cirkin has equipped himself brilliantly and is a player whose ceiling is extremely high. Another amazing transfer given his potential and resale value coupled with his in-game contributions.

Rating: 10/10.

Jay Matete

Was part of Sunderland’s promotion-winning squad but has spent most of his time since out on loan at various EFL clubs.

Rating: 5/10.

Niall Huggins

Huggins really showed his quality before picking up another unfortunate long-term injury. He is still young enough to bounce back and his form before his latest injury was tremendous.

Rating: 8/10

Danny Batth

A colossus in defence for Sunderland and a shrewd signing pushed for by Lee Johnson. Many fans were sad to see the big defender leave the club after winning Player of the Season.

Rating: 9/10

Corry Evans

One of the first names on the teamsheet under Lee Johnson, Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray when fit and Sunderland's captain. Signed on a free as well, though struggled with injuries towards the back end of his career at the club.

Rating: 8/10

Jermain Defoe

A disaster, really, given the hype around the transfer. As soon as Jermain Defoe signed, he departed again.

Rating: 1/10.

Patrick Roberts

Another player with undoubted quality signed for a minimal financial outlay. Roberts has been a quality regular for Sunderland ever since joining the club in League One. Looked electric with Amad next to him during that play-off season.

Rating: 10/10.

Alex Pritchard

An absolute wizard in League One and the Championship and Sunderland signed him on a free! It is just a shame his Sunderland career ended the way it did.

Rating: 9/10.

Trai Hume

Trai Hume was a revelation on Wearside last season with several eye-catching performances. His good form has continued into this season and the right-back is now worth a lot more than the minimal fee Sunderland paid Linfield for him.

Rating: 9/10.

Dan Ballard

Currently out of Sunderland’s starting XI, having suffered some injury issues this season, but remains a quality operator and a very shrewd signing. Sunderland could stand to make a huge profit in the future.

Rating: 9/10.

Jewison Bennette

The early signs were extremely promising following his goal at Watford, but the attacker needs to play more senior minutes, which isn’t going to happen here. Bennette produced a great cameo against Southampton. Hasn’t worked out since then.

Rating: 6/10.

Aji Alese

Another really strong signing. Aji Alese would have scored higher if it weren’t for his injury issues. He’s a quality operator when fit.

Rating: 8/10.

Alex Bass

Sunderland needed a second-choice goalkeeper and Alex Bass was available. Hard to judge him on one game against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

Rating: 5/10.

Amad Diallo

Signing Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United turned out to be a massive coup for the club. A wonderful football and an inspired loan deal.

Rating: 10/10.

Ellis Simms

A very good signing on loan from Everton. It was just a shame that Simms had to return in January

Rating: 8/10.

Abdoullah Ba

Made some decent contributions for Sunderland, including the winning goal away to Norwich but we never really saw the best of him. Le Bris didn’t fancy him at all.

Rating: 7/10.

Edouard Michut

A decent enough loan signing but ultimately one that probably didn't work out as expected for both parties.

Rating: 7.5/10.

Pierre Ekwah

Made some decent contributions for Sunderland before heading out on loan after the arrival of Le Bris. Sunderland have already profited from the deal in terms of a loan deal and could stand to make more money from a sale.

Rating: 8/10.

Joe Anderson

Clearly nowhere near first-team level as evidenced by his lack of appearances for Sunderland’s senior team. Signed a long-term contract initially as well.

Rating: 2/10.

Isaac Lihadji

The Frenchman struggled to get into the side ahead of Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo making it another hard-to-judge signing. Sunderland, though, did well to turn a profit on Lihadji and deserve credit for doing so.

Rating: 5/10.

Joe Gelhardt

Certainly worked hard and showed some glimpses of quality but it was always going to be hard for him to fill Ross Stewart's shoes.

Rating: 7/10.

Hemir

Missed a sitter against Southampton last season. Clearly wasn’t ready to be Sunderland’s senior striker. A poor signing if we’re honest.

Rating: 2/10.

Jobe Bellingham

What can you say really? Bought for a small fee from Birmingham City and played in Sunderland’s first team as a 17-year-old. Two years on, he is worth around £30million and is rather good at football.

Rating: 10/10.

Bradley Dack

The attacking midfielder has struggled to make an impact on Sunderland's squad beyond a goal against Southampton and spent most of his time at the club injured.

Rating: 3/10.

Adil Aouchiche

Came up with some important moments for Sunderland and possessed quality just a shame it didn’t fully work out. Not a bad signing at all in terms of talent.

Rating: 7/10.

Nathan Bishop

Like Alex Bass before him, Sunderland needed a second-choice goalkeeper and Nathan Bishop fits the bill perfectly.

Rating: 5/10.

Nectar Triantis

Played a few times for Sunderland last season but has since been loaned to Hibernian for a second time to gain first-team minutes. Hopefully, the midfielder will be one for the future.

Rating: 6/10.

Nazariy Rusyn

Scored against Middlesbrough which is always appreciated but could never get any momentum going during his time at Sunderland.

Rating: 6/10.

Jenson Seelt

Saw his progress unfortunately hampered by a long-term injury but is now on the way back. Looked like a decent player last season. Interested to see how he goes from here on in.

Rating: 6/10.

Mason Burstow

Really struggled after joining Sunderland on loan from Chelsea last season but was part of a poor Black Cats side that eventually finished 16th.

Rating 4/10.

Timothee Pembele

Never looked at home in a Sunderland shirt and was always going to struggle to get in ahead of Trai Hume. Has to go down as a low-scoring signing.

Rating: 2/10.

Eliezer Mayenda

Has come on leaps and bounds this season and at the time of writing is on nine goal contributions this season. The attacker is still only 19 as well.

Rating: 9/10.

Leo Hjelde

Largely a squad player so far but can play in multiple positions and is well-liked at the Academy of Light.

Rating: 6/10.

Romaine Mundle

A superb player when fit this season. The attacker did a good job of replacing Jack Clarke before picking up an injury. Sunderland will be pleased to have him back. We had to wait a while to see the logic in this one but it was well worth the wait.

Rating: 9/10.

Callum Styles

Signed on loan during Sunderland’s poor 2023-24 season and struggled to make much of an impact.

Rating: 4/10.

Wilson Isidor

10 goals this season already tells its own story. It finally looks like Sunderland have replaced Ross Stewart. Great work to get the loan sorted and then the permanent deal last January. Credit also must to Règis Le Bris for helping to get Isidor in the door at Sunderland initially.

Rating: 10/10.

Milan Aleksic

Clearly a talented player from what we’ve seen of him so far, though he has seen his first-team opportunities limited thus far. Looking forward to seeing how this one develops over time.

Rating: 7/10.

Ahmed Abdullahi

The striker signed for Sunderland injured and we simply haven’t seen enough of hin, though he has looked good for the under-21s. One for the future hopefully.

Rating 5/10.

Aaron Connolly

A shame it didn’t work out for the Republic of Ireland international. It was a relatively low-risk deal for Sunderland which had potential but wasn’t to be. Netted a goal against Millwall while playing for the Black Cats

Rating: 6/10.

Blondy Nna Noukeu

Signed very much as Sundrland’s third choice. Hard to score really as we haven’t seen him for the first team but every club needs depth in the goalkeeping department.

Rating: 5/10.

Simon Moore

An upgrade on Nathan Bishop and Alex Bass. Deputised well for Anthony Patterson earlier this season.

Rating 7/10.

Ian Poveda

Signed by Sunderland on a long-term contract but we simply haven’t seen enough of him due to injury. Hopefully, that will change soon, with the attacker now back fit.

Rating: 5/10.

Alan Browne

Looked good for Sunderland before his injury and added much-needed experience on a free transfer.

Rating: 6/10.

Salis Abdul Samed

Frustrating that the midfielder came with such a big reputation but didn’t feature until January. Has looked decent in the limited game time we’ve seen him play.

Rating: 5/10.

Jayden Danns

Simply too early to tell what sort of impact he will have when he comes back from injury.

Rating: N/A.

Chris Mepham

An absolute rock at the back on of the Championship’s best defenders on his day and always fit. Don’t think any Sunderland fan would argue against a high mark.

Rating: 10/10.

Enzo Le Fee

Early days but the signing of Enzo Le Fee looks to be the mother of all coups. Looked so good against Middlesbrough. Somehow Sunderland have managed to sign a £20million player on loan in the Championship. Like with Isidor, you have to credit Régis Le Bris in helping to get this one over the line.

Rating: 10/10