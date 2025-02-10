Sunderland host Luton Town in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Sunderland will look to continue their unbeaten home record in the Championship when they host Luton Town on Wednesday evening. The Black Cats left it late to salvage a point against Watford on Saturday, with Dennis Cirkin’s strike securing a 2-2 draw after an uncharacteristically drab display from Regis Le Bris’ side.

That result leaves five points adrift of the automatic promotion places with 15 matches left to play. For their part, Luton have struggled this season, and are currently 23rd in the table, two points adrift of safety. Sunderland ran out 2-1 winners when the two sides last met back in October.

Speaking after the final whistle of Saturday’s draw with Watford, head coach Le Bris said: "I'm a bit disappointed. We started well and we finished well... It wasn't really a surprise the challenge we faced today because we knew before the game that this team was very powerful, with many players with high pace. I think probably it suits perfectly our weaknesses, we are well organised but we are not as powerful and so in 1-v-1 we were dominated.

“In that kind of situation the best solution is to work together, but I don't think we did this in the first half. They had the ball and we faced that challenge. It's never easy to find one single reason but at the end of the game we spoke about the pressure, we could have been more efficient. But because they were able to play long and to then keep the ball in 1-v-1, it's never easy to apply a press. So the other side is to keep the ball [instead] and then the opponent can't play long to their strength. We didn’t do this.”

But as attention now turns to midweek, how can you follow along with all of the action from the Stadium of Light? Here’s everything you need to know...

When does Sunderland vs Luton Town kick off?

Sunderland will play Luton Town at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening in the Championship, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 7.45pm GMT.

Is Sunderland vs Luton Town on TV?

Yes, Sunderland vs Luton Town will be broadcast live on Sky Sports +, via the red button, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Luton Town?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Luton Town?

Tickets for Sunderland's clash with Luton Town are still available. Fans can purchase tickets through the Black Cats’ official website here.