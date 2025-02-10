Details have emerged about the transfer of Jayden Danns from Liverpool to Sunderland on deadline day

Sunderland won’t pay any loan fee or wages to Liverpool while Jayden Danns is still recovering from injury.

Sunderland agreed a deal to sign the highly-rated 19-year-old on deadline day but his medical tests unearthed a back injury that needs time to heal. Sunderland pressed ahead with the deal, hopeful that he would be able to return later in the campaign to make a significant impact.

Sunderland and Régis Le Le Bris will be guided by Liverpool as he begins his rehab in the north west and the head coach is hopeful that the situation will become clearer in a couple of weeks. However, as reported by The Echo last week, there are no financial obligations for the Black Cats while his recovery is ongoing.

Danns, 19, made first-team Liverpool debut in last season’s Carabao Cup, appearing as a second-half substitute against Morecambe. Last year, the youngster made his Premier League debut in the 89th minute against Luton Town at home. The player has drawn praise from the likes of Roy Keane and former manager Jurgen Klopp previously.

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Jayden Danns?

As quoted by The Mirror, Klopp was full of praise for Danns last season, where he said: “Jayden Danns has only recently joined us in first-team training. I loved him from the first second; really special. And he comes on today. Okay, he played in the last game, but he can score two goals in a Carabao Cup final. It’s absolutely insane.”

What has Roy Keane said about Jayden Danns?

Keane, 52, was on punditry duty for ITV Sport at Anfield to witness Jayden Danns score his first two goals in senior football in Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Southampton. The former Sunderland boss was very impressed with how the teenager took his two goals.

“We spoke before the game about young players getting opportunities at big clubs. It’s never easy, but when you do get it, you have to take it and he has done that tonight. Excellent goals. That’s the difference, the quality, that pass and decision-making. That’s why these young players are at Liverpool.

“I was probably more impressed with that goal (Danns’ second) than maybe his first goal because it’s just that reaction. The shot comes in and he’s on the move. The defenders are on their heels. Instinct. He made it look easy.”

What has Règis Le Bris said about Jayden Danns’ injury?

"We don't know at the moment with Jayden,” Le Bris said last week. “We probably have to take it week by week. He's still a very young player and it's fair to say that we have to protect this player. So we will work with Liverpool to find the right moment to bring him into the side."