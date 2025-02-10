Chris Mepham has been in fine form for Sunderland this term.

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has hailed current Black Cats loanee Chris Mepham, claiming that the Wales international is having the “season of his life”.

The centre-back joined Regis Le Bris’ side on a temporary basis from Premier League outfit Bournemouth during the summer transfer window, and has shone in the period since, racking up 25 Championship appearances on Wearside already.

And after establishing himself as a first team regular at the Stadium of Light, Mepham has done more than enough to catch Goodman’s eye. Addressing Sunderland’s squad writ large during an interview with OLBG, the pundit said: "Chris Mepham is having the season of his life, they've got a fantastic goalkeeper, the two full-backs are attack-minded, and their midfield duo of Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil will be sought after by Premier League clubs.

“They have an abundance of explosive, dynamic and ball-carrying talent. We saw against Middlesbrough how they can hurt opponents, against a team that hadn't lost in six games. It was an excellent win. "Anybody who saw that game and the performance of Enzo Le Fee will know he's a sensational player and he's only playing at 70% according to Regis Le Bris! You can see his class and that he does not belong in the Championship. The only way Sunderland will be able to keep Le Fee is if they win promotion. If not, he'll still be a Premier League player but for somebody else.

"Sunderland have more young, saleable assets in their squad than any club in the Championship. Getting Wilson Isidor on a permanent deal was important and they've kept hold of all their talented young players."

Reflecting on whether the Black Cats can push on towards the automatic promotion spots over the coming months, Goodman added: "Sunderland are strong all over the pitch and will be an even bigger threat when the injuries dry up. Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson are still to come back and they've just signed Jayden Danns, too.

"I'm delighted to see them doing so well. Sunderland are the outlier, they are this year's Ipswich Town. We all waited for Ipswich to fall away last year and it didn't happen. Sunderland have got the tools to challenge Sheffield United and Burnley, as I'd suggest Leeds United will win the title."

In a recent interview, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman hinted that the club would be interested in trying to sign Mepham on a permanent basis at the end of the season. He said: "Chris has had an unbelievable impact, I was going to say the team but it would be better to say the football club.

“Because of the way he carries himself around the training ground, how he is as part of our leadership team even as a loan player. It just echoes how important he is and has been. I think that's just a conversation we will pick up at the end of the season. From Chris's perspective and from our perspective, and from Bournemouth's perspective - that was always the plan."