Régis Le Bris is hopeful that he will have a strong squad of players when the season reaches it’s most important point

Sunderland are back in action against Luton Town on Tuesday night with head coach Régis Le Bris hopeful of having a couple of key players back in the fold. Here’s when we currently expect every injured player to return as the Championship campaign starts to head for a conclusion...

JOBE BELLINGHAM

Bellingham suffered a minor ankle injury last week and was left out of the 2-2 draw with Watford as a precaution. Le Bris confirmed afterwards that there was no long-term problem and that he fully expected the influential midfielder to be available when the Black Cats face Luton Town on Wednesday night.

Potential return date - Luton Town (H) February 12th

ALAN BROWNE

Browne returned to full training last week after a spell on the sidelines recovering from a broken bone in his leg. While Le Bris opted not to rush him back into the squad on Saturday, his return is imminent and he could even be back in the fold come Wednesday night.

Potential return date - Luton Town (H) February 12th

ROMAINE MUNDLE

Mundle is on the brink of returning to full training but Le Bris has made clear that he will not rush the 21-year-old back into action, determined to avoid a recurrence of his hamstring injury that would have major repercussions for Sunderland's promotion hopes. It would therefore be a major surprise if Mundle was back this week, though he could potentially be back in the squad for the trip to Leeds United. He's unlikely to be in contention to start until the week after that.

Potential return date - Leeds United (A) February 17th

TOMMY WATSON

Watson is nearing a return and is thought to be around a week behind Mundle in his recovery. So should be back in full training at some stage next week, with a potential return to the squad at the end of the month.

Potential return date - Sheffield Wednesday (A) February 28th

JAYDEN DANNS

Sunderland discovered a back problem after the Liverpool youngster had his medical ahead of signing on loan for the rest of the campaign. With little to no time to source an alternative, the Black Cats pressed ahead with the deal in the hope that the 19-year-old can return in time to play a significant part in the run in. There's no timescale on his return yet, other than he will definitely a need a couple of weeks resting before his return-to-play programme can be plotted.

Potential return date - N/A

AHMED ABDULLAHI

Abdullahi returned to fitness after a long recovery from groin surgery, but then picked up a couple of niggles not directly related to the initial injury. This is fairly common for a young player returning from a significant injury and so Sunderland have decided to keep him in the U21 side for now, slowly building his way up to a full 90 before joining the senior matchday squad. 45 minutes and a first goal in red-and-white on Friday afternoon represented a positive step forward.

Potential return date - Sheffield Wednesday (A) February 28th

JENSON SEELT

Seelt completed 90 minutes in the U21s on Friday, a major step forward in his recovery from a major knee injury last March. His physicality has developed a lot during his time time away from action and so Sunderland want to give a little more time playing in the U21s. It might be another fortnight or so before they bring him into the matchday fold at senior level - but the signs are very positive.

Potential return date - Sheffield Wednesday (A) February 28th

AJI ALESE

Alese suffered a broken leg in the FA Cup defeat to Stoke City and has ben ruled out for the rest of the campaign after surgery. Should be back for pre-season.

Potential return date - Pre-season 2025

NIALL HUGGINS

Huggins is recovering from a major knee injury and Sunderland are determined not to rush him back to action. He could return for the final weeks of the campaign but there’s every chance he instead builds towards a pre-season return. Sunderland won’t take any risks.

Potential return date - N/A