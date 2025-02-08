Sunderland look set to try and sign Chris Mepham on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window

Kristjaan Speakman has hinted that Sunderland will look to try and sign Chris Mepham this summer after praising the defender's 'unbelievable' impact at the club.

Mepham has been a regular in the starting XI since concluding a deadline-day loan move from Bournemouth last summer. While Sunderland moved quickly in January to sign fellow loanee Wilson Isidor on a permanent basis, the sporting director says that wasn't a realistic proposition in Mepham's case. Sunderland had already agreed a fee with Zenit last summer for Isidor, whereas Mepham arrived on a straight season-long loan.

However, Speakman has confirmed that Sunderland will assess the situation this summer and are likely to open talks with Bournemouth over a transfer.

"I think Chris's situation is slightly different to Wilson's," Speakman said.

"Chris has had an unbelievable impact, I was going to say the team but it would be better to say the football club. Because of the way he carries himself around the training ground, how he is as part of our leadership team even as a loan player. It just echoes how important he is and has been. I think that's just a conversation we will pick up at the end of the season. From Chris's perspective and from our perspective, and from Bournemouth's perspective - that was always the plan."

What Chris Mepham has previously said about his future

Speaking shortly after his arrival at the club in September, Mepham confirmed that Bournemouth hold an option to extend his contract for another season - meaning he is unlikely to be available as a free agent this summer.

"This is my final year [at Bournemouth] and I think the club have the option of next year," he said.

"I don't want to look too far ahead. I think naturally you keep it week by week because a lot can happen in a short period of time.

"Like I said, I think the most important thing for me at this stage of my career is just playing football and getting regular game time which is something I've probably missed over the last couple of years. All of that will look after itself but I think for me the most important thing is just getting game time, staying fit and staying injury-free.

"Of course, the most important thing is helping the team and trying to do as best I can for the football club."

Speaking in January, Mepham said he has loved 'every minute of his time at the club so far'.

He said: “I've loved my time up here. I'm really confident that we can achieve something special this year. I knew it was an exciting project coming here, but since coming up here, I've loved every minute of it."