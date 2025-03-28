Sunderland West End boss proud to take 'giant steps' during season of improvement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland West End round off their Northern League Division Two season with a home game against Boldon CA on Friday night.

Sunderland West End manager Steve Cockrill has revealed his pride over the ‘giant steps’ that have been taken throughout the season.

After narrowly missing out on relegation into the Wearside League by the narrowest of margins last time out, Cockrill’s men have recovered from a slow start to the current campaign and are currently sat in the top eight of the Division Two table.

Sunderland West End manager Steve Cockrill (photo Karen Harland) | Karen Harland

That season will come to an end on Friday night when West End host a Boldon CA side that have avoid relegation with an impressive run of form throughout the final three months of the campaign - and that should mean neither side have anything to play for at Ford Hub.

However, Cockrill believes the game offers West End an opportunity to round off a season of progression in style as he reflected on the hard work and dedication on and off the pitch that has led his side to one of the highest league finishes in the club’s history.

He told The Echo: “I’ll be honest, the target was just to stay out of the bottom five or six and take a step forward from previous seasons.

“I’ve been back at the club 13 months, the club was on its knees. Now, you look at us, there is real hope because the playing side is really good and off the field is really strong. We are all pulling in the right direction and that’s showing on the pitch as well. If we finish top ten this season, that’s an outstanding achievement from where we have been recently.

“We are sat in eighth, I didn’t expect that and that’s testament to the players. We had a poor spell at the start of the season but we came through it, stuck together, rolled up our sleeves and we have taken giants steps throughout the season. I am so proud of the lads.”

Division Two fixtures

Friday - Redcar Town v Washington, Sunderland West End v Boldon CA Saturday - Billingham Synthonia v Alnwick Town, Esh Winning v FC Hartlepool, Chester-le-Street Town v Thornaby, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion v Chester-le-Street United, Billingham Town v Newcastle University