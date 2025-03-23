Colledge calls for calm as Horden CW close on Northern League Division Two title

There was double delight for Northern League Division Two leaders Horden CW on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge called for focus after the Marras’ push for the Division Two title received a double boost on Saturday.

Jonny Payne’s side put in an electric performance as they swatted aside play-off contenders Esh Winning with a 6-0 away win thanks to an Elliott Beddow brace and a goal apiece from Ben Henderson, Chris Wallace, Jack Pounder and Philly Angus. Further good news filtered through at full-time as title rivals Yarm and Eaglescliffe were held to a goalless home draw by Boldon CA, meaning Horden are now just two wins away from being crowned champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Speaking after the game, a cautious Colledge told The Echo: “That was our best performance of the season. We told the players what we needed from them ahead of the game and that was every one of them winning their individual battles all over the pitch. Every single player was at it and it showed all game. We are very proud of the lads for the way they performed under that pressure. With the Yarm result going our way, it’s now two more wins needed to lift the title - but our focus is no different and it’s one game at a time.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, third placed Jarrow moved to within two points of Yarm as Callum Johnston got the only goal of their win at Sunderland RCA. Harley Lawton and Nathan Conroy led the way with braces as Chester-le-Street United romped to a 9-0 win against ten-man Grangetown Boys Club. Goal difference is keeping Thornaby out of the play-off spots after Dom Joynes and Ryan Wright netted in their 2-1 home win against Ryton and Crawcrook Albion.

Zouhair Benali continued to shine as he scored twice to help Sunderland West End extend their fine form with a 3-1 win at Washington. Elijah Berman, Liam Dalton and Mavis Adaowo netted in Prudhoe YC’s 3-1 home victory against Billingham Synthonia and FC Hartlepool and Billingham Town shared the points with a goalless draw at Grayfields.

Newcastle University were 2-1 winners in their visit to Bedlington Terriers and Will Maddison, Ryan Coles, Brennan Fitzpatrick and Jim Wilson all scored in Darlington Town’s 4-0 win at Redcar Town.