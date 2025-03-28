Confirmed: Ex-Sunderland and Blackpool midfielder completes non-league loan transfer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ethan Robson has found himself a new club after a difficult campaign.

National League side Gateshead have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland academy graduate Ethan Robson on a temporary agreement.

The 28-year-old joins Heed from League Two strugglers Carlisle United, having made just eight appearances during his debut season at Brunton Park, partially due to injury. Prior to his time in Cumbria, Robson also spent time with the likes of MK Dons, Blackpool, Grimsby Town, and of course, the Black Cats, where he started his career.

Having arrived at the Academy of Light as a boy, Robson rose through the ranks on Wearside, and would eventually make his first team debut in a Carabao Cup third round defeat against Everton in September of 2017. In total, he registered 14 senior appearances for Sunderland before leaving Blackpool on a permanent basis in 2020.

Speaking about the decision to sanction Robson’s loan move to Gateshead, Carlisle sporting director Rob Clarkson said: "This is a good opportunity for Ethan to get some much needed football for the remainder of the season. We wish him well and look forward to welcoming him back for the start of pre-season."

What has former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson said about signing for Gateshead?

Speaking to Gateshead’s in-house media team about his arrival on Tyneside, Robson said: “[I am] Delighted. Obviously, I've worked with Mags [manager Carl Magnay] a little bit at Carlisle, but I'm looking forward to working with him again and hoping to have a strong back end of the season.

“I've had a few injuries, so in terms of game time, I haven't had loads, but I'm fit now and I'm ready to have a strong back end of the season and show everyone what I can do. Training today was really good. You can see the lads are at it. Obviously, we've got a tough game [against Barnet] at the weekend, but there's no reason why we can't go down and do a good performance and hopefully get the three points.

“It's been a tough few games for us, but I think if we keep training like we have today and keep listening to the manager we should be okay. I think with the tough games coming up, I think we've got enough ability to definitely beat them sort of teams, so I'm looking forward to the challenge.”

Asked about his personal hopes for the remainder of the season, he added: “Definitely just trying to get games, gain confidence. It's been a bit of a tough spell with the injuries and stuff, but I'm over that now and I'm ready to kick on.

“You've got to aim high. Obviously, we want to be in the play-offs. There's some tough games coming up, but there's no reason why we can't win those games. We've showed it over the season that the lads are good enough, so we've got to look forward to it.

“I've worked under managers who play the same style as Mags and what he sees, so I'm aware of what he wants his midfielders to do. Hopefully I can bring my passing ability and athletic ability and getting around the pitch to help the lads moving forward, so that's what I'm looking to bring.”