Injuries have not been kind to Sunderland this season. The Black Cats have repeatedly been hindered by setbacks involving a number of their most important players, and as the Championship season approaches its final stages, it would appear that Regis Le Bris’ fortunes are not likely to improve any time soon.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, ahead of his side’s clash with Millwall this weekend, the head coach confirmed that he will be without both Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde against the Lions, while Enzo Le Fée and Dan Ballard are still a short way away from full fitness too.

Speaking about Cirkin, Le Bris said: “Probably two or three weeks more. The season was like that, with many injuries and opportunities for other players. So, to manage a situation like that.” Focusing on Hjelde, the Frenchman added: “He shouldn't be available for Saturday. Next week.”

Other players currently sidelined include Salis Abdul Samed, who is expected back in two to three weeks, Ahmed Abdullahi, Jayden Danns, Trey Ogunsuyi, Niall Huggins, Aji Alese, Ian Poveda, and Jenson Seelt, who has suffered a fresh injury setback following his recent comeback from a long-term knee problem.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking about Seelt, Le Bris said: “It's a little bit tough for him because he's returned from competition with such a long injury. He doesn't feel good with his knee, with different small problems, so I think we will have to wait maybe one or two weeks to be very clear and fresh, and I don't know if it will be at 100 per cent at the end of the season, we'll see.”

But with so many injuries to contend with, it begs the question, what does Sunderland’s starting XI actually look like when everybody is fit and available? Check out our thoughts below...

1 . Anthony Patterson - GK There have been questions from some quarters about Patterson's form in recent months, but at the time of writing, there is no denying that he remains Sunderland's number one between the sticks. | Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Trai Hume - RB The Norther Irish international is a hugely important member of Sunderland's starting XI, and the lack of viable cover at right-back makes that doubly so. A consistent and committed battler at the back. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

3 . Luke O'Nien - CB Not necessarily everybody's pick, but he is in the side for a reason, and it is evident that Regis Le Bris values is passing ability and leadership credentials. | Frank Reid Photo Sales