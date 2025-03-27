Ex-Sunderland, Leeds and Derby County prospect confirms 'heartbreaking' retirement
A former Sunderland academy star has confirmed he has been forced to retire at the age of just 21 due to a cardiac problem.
Darlington-born midfielder Morten Spencer made his way through the Black Cats academy system before departing to join Leeds United during the second half of the 2018/19 season. His progress made the youngster a regular part of Whites Under-18s and Under-21s sides in recent seasons as he became a team-mate of current first-team forward Mateo Joseph and Tottenham Hotspur and England Under-21 star Archie Gray.
With a senior debut remaining out of reach, Spencer joined Derby last summer and has made six appearances for the Rams Under-21s throughout the course of the season and was part of the side that fell to a 6-0 defeat against a Tommy Watson-inspired Sunderland in October. However, that will now go down as the penultimate game of his professional career after the youngster revealed a ‘cardiac problem’ has forced him into an early retirement.
Writing on Instagram, Spencer said: "Heartbroken to be saying this. I will be retiring from professional football due to a cardiac problem I can't carry on with. All I've ever known is to kick a ball and I have learnt everything from the game. I'm thankful and proud of what I've achieved. I will never forget the memories I have and have created along an amazing journey. Football is in my DNA and I will continue to support everyone who helped me along the way. “
A number of players with Sunderland links have reacted to Spencer’s heartbreaking news as current Black Cats defender Leo Hjelde said: ‘All the best mate, good luck for the future. Former Sunderland left-back Ian Harte replied with: ‘Gutted for you Morten! Stay strong’. Former Black Cats loan signing Jordan Jones added: “So sorry to be reading this bro. Be proud of what you have achieved mate and good luck with everything going forward.”
