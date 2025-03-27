There was some heartbreaking news for a former Sunderland youngster.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Sunderland academy star has confirmed he has been forced to retire at the age of just 21 due to a cardiac problem.

Darlington-born midfielder Morten Spencer made his way through the Black Cats academy system before departing to join Leeds United during the second half of the 2018/19 season. His progress made the youngster a regular part of Whites Under-18s and Under-21s sides in recent seasons as he became a team-mate of current first-team forward Mateo Joseph and Tottenham Hotspur and England Under-21 star Archie Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a senior debut remaining out of reach, Spencer joined Derby last summer and has made six appearances for the Rams Under-21s throughout the course of the season and was part of the side that fell to a 6-0 defeat against a Tommy Watson-inspired Sunderland in October. However, that will now go down as the penultimate game of his professional career after the youngster revealed a ‘cardiac problem’ has forced him into an early retirement.

Writing on Instagram, Spencer said: "Heartbroken to be saying this. I will be retiring from professional football due to a cardiac problem I can't carry on with. All I've ever known is to kick a ball and I have learnt everything from the game. I'm thankful and proud of what I've achieved. I will never forget the memories I have and have created along an amazing journey. Football is in my DNA and I will continue to support everyone who helped me along the way. “

A number of players with Sunderland links have reacted to Spencer’s heartbreaking news as current Black Cats defender Leo Hjelde said: ‘All the best mate, good luck for the future. Former Sunderland left-back Ian Harte replied with: ‘Gutted for you Morten! Stay strong’. Former Black Cats loan signing Jordan Jones added: “So sorry to be reading this bro. Be proud of what you have achieved mate and good luck with everything going forward.”