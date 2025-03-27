Gateshead are understood to be working on a deal to sign former Sunderland man Ethan Robson today

Gateshead are interested in bringing ex-Sunderland player Ethan Robson to the club to bolster Carl Magnay’s squad, The Echo understands.

Robson joined Sunderland’s youth system at a young age and progressed through the ranks, making his first-team debut in 2017 during a League Cup match during the 2017-18 Championship relegation season. Despite being highly regarded within the club and its coaching staff, Robson struggled to secure a regular first-team spot at Sunderland and a handful of appearances across the Championship and League One.

Indeed, the Houghton-born midfielder spent much of his time out on loan. His first temporary spell came at Dundee in the Scottish Premiership during the 2018-19 season before a stint with Grimsby Town the following season. In 2020, after leaving Sunderland, Robson signed permanently for Blackpool, helping them achieve promotion to the Championship in the 2020-21 season.

However, his game time was limited in the Championship, leading to a loan move to MK Dons in 2021, where he played regularly in League One before making the move permanent and suffering relegation to the fourth tier. The 28-year-old joined Carlisle United in League Two at the beginning of the season but has only played seven times in the league and is down the pecking order under new manager Mark Hughes.

Across the Vanarama National League, Isthmian League and Combined Counties League, the big deadline is 5pm on Thursday 27th March 2025 for non-league clubs to conclude transfers and it is understood that Gateshead are working on a deal to sign ex-Sunderland man Robson alongside several other players.

Despite enduring a seven-game winless streak and suffering five consecutive defeats, the Heed remain firmly in the play-off positions in non-league’s top tier, keeping their hopes of a historic promotion to the EFL alive. Robson is very much seen as a player who could help their promotion push after the signing of ex-West Ham man Frank Nouble.

Indeed, Gateshead are now considering a late swoop for midfielder Ethan on non-league transfer deadline day and are keen to strengthen with the club also understood to be edging closer towards a takeover deal which would see involvement from former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe. Gateshead manager Magnay believes, if completed, the Anichebe-led takeover can end the uncertainty at the International Stadium and bring ‘nothing but positive’ for the club and the local area.

The Heed boss told The Echo: “The reality is that it has made an impact - but it hasn’t just been this week, it’s been for a number of months. From a recruitment point of view, we don’t know what structure we are working under because we have been told it’s happening imminently since January. So week-to-week, we don’t know if it’s happening. The players have been exposed to it, they’ve been aware of it and they know, we know, they need help, we need help.

“It’s been frustrating and people upstairs need to take accountability and realise just how exposed players are to it isn’t good. The uncertainty has been a hinderance and we are feeling the brunt. The plans are incredible, it’s exciting. I’m disappointed with results and the situation we are in but I’ve been privy to what Gateshead FC could become and it’s unbelievable, it’s nothing but positive for the club and the area. I want that, and whether I’m in this position or not, that remains to be seen but it’s what’s best for Gateshead. I want that future for the club regardless and I want what is best for Gateshead.”