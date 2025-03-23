Former Sunderland, Everton and West Brom striker Victor Anichebe is involved in a bid to take over at non-league club Gateshead

Former Sunderland, Everton and West Brom striker Victor Anichebe’s bid to take over at non-league club Gateshead is reportedly getting closer.

It is understood that the ex-Nigerian international is heading up a consortium to purchase Gateshead, who play their football in the National League and are pushing for a promotion to League Two.

Little detail is yet known about the make-up of Anichebe’s bid or his business partners, but several well-placed non-league sources have confirmed to The Echo that the speculation linking Anichebe with a purchase of Gateshead is indeed accurate.

However, non-league expert Mark Carruthers, who provides National League coverage to The Echo took to social media over the weekend to hint that Anichebe’s takeover could now be close.

He said after Gateshead lost on Saturday: “The takeover at Gateshead is progressing and is getting closer. I’ve been given small insights into plans and it is a very exciting prospect. Game-changing in fact. The sooner the deal is completed, the sooner things will improve.

“Carl Magnay is fronting up and he understands the criticism. He took responsibility in his post-match interview today and he deserves credit for that. Results have been abysmal but I honestly think the imminent return of players from injury and new signings will bring an upturn.

“I’ll also add that the important thing is that the club is put first here. What could lie ahead seems massive and will unquestionably boost their chances of becoming an EFL club this season and beyond that too. Looking forward to writing an in-detail long read when it’s done!”

The Echo contacted Gateshead’s media team and several important figures currently working at the club last week but has received no comment on the takeover issue, with the hierarchy at the non-league outfit remaining tight-lipped despite growing reports and speculation that the deal is close to being announced.

Anichebe has not played professionally since a 2017 spell with Beijing Enterprises, although did spend time training with Doncaster Rovers in recent years. The 36-year-old former Everton striker played for Sunderland during the club's Premier League relegation season, making 19 appearances in all competitions and netting thrice.

While at Goodison Park, the 11-time Nigeria international scored 26 goals in 168 appearances in all competitions before a move to West Brom. In three seasons at the Hawthorns between 2013 and 2016, the striker played 63 times and scored nine goals for the Baggies.

For their part, Gateshead have been fan-owned since the summer of 2019 after they were relegated from the top flight of non-league football due to financial irregularities under the club’s previous ownership group. Since then, the club has enjoyed decent spells under manager Mike Williamson, who guided the Heed back to the National League.

Fellow former Newcastle United player Rob Elliot replaced Williamson in the dugout but Gateshead were denied a spot in the National League play-offs due to a dispute regarding the lease with Gateshead International Stadium and the EFL. However, that problem was recently resolved and Gateshead would be able to move up to League Two should they win the play-offs.

Indeed, Anichebe has been spotted at Gateshead’s International Stadium recently, which has fuelled speculation that the deal is close to being announced. Anichebe was in attendance last week as Gateshead lost 3-1 to Braintree Town at home. The former attacker then shared a cryptic post on Instagram account the following morning. He wrote: "Stressed. Overwhelmed. But God [hands together praying emoji]."

