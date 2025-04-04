Seaham Red Star still have work to do in relegation battle - Collingwood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is a hectic weekend across both levels of the Ebac Northern League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Collingwood has warned Seaham Red Star they can not afford to take anything for granted as they look to preserve their Division One status over the coming weeks.

A battling goalless home draw with leaders Redcar Athletic last weekend ensured Collingwood’s men moved out of the bottom two as they now turn their focus towards Saturday’s trip to Crook Town. With a home game against Carlisle City and a visit to Birtley Town closing out the season, Collingwood has challenged his players to gain a strong points return to stay out of the drop zone - even though he believes just one side will be relegated this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood is honoured for taking charge of the Northern League club for the 500th time (photo Seaham Red Star) | Seaham Red Star

He told The Echo: “We still have work to do and we want to build on the last few weeks. It will be tough for us at Crook and our record there isn’t great but the lads are doing everything we ask of them and the young lads, which most of them are, are really giving us everything they can. We have three games left, I still think only one will go down but we have to make sure we look after ourselves and that means getting enough points to make sure we stay in the division again next season.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, there is a key clash at the top end of the Division One table as leaders Redcar Athletic travel to play-off contenders Newcastle Blue Star. Second placed Shildon will aim to take advantage of any slip ups by the frontrunners when they host Whitley Bay and third placed Blyth Town can confirm their play-off spot with a home win against Northallerton Town.

Boro Rangers are without the suspended James Field and Daniel Horner for their visit to Easington Colliery, goalkeeper Mark Foden will miss Whickham’s trip to Marske United and Joe Ames is out of Newcastle Benfield’s game at fellow play-off contenders Kendal Town as he saves a ban. West Allotment Celtic will hope to boost their survival hopes with a home win against Penrith, bottom of the table Tow Law Town head to West Auckland Town and Guisborough Town take on North Shields at the KGV Stadium.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Jarrow must claim a win at Newcastle University if they are to keep their slim Division Two title hopes alive and Chester-le-Street United can move a step closer to securing a play-off spot with a home win against Billingham Synthonia. Fellow top six contenders Thornaby and Esh Winning face away days as they travel to Grangetown Boys Club and Alnwick Town respectively and Ryton and Crawcrook Albion head to Grayfields to take on FC Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedlington Terriers will face a tough test as they look to escape the relegation zone with a win at Billingham Town, Darlington Town enter Prudhoe YC and Chester-le-Street Town will aim to build their win against Boldon CA when they take on Redcar Town at Moor Park.

Your non-league read: Cockrill urges Sunderland West End to continue building