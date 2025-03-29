Cockrill urges Sunderland West End to continue building
Steve Cockrill has warned Sunderland West End they can’t afford to stand still after they rounded off a season of improvement with a narrow home win against Boldon CA.
After suffering from a poor start to the season that appeared to be placing their Wearside League status at risk, Cockrill’s men gradually found their feet and produced a remarkable second half to the campaign that has put them in serious contention for a top ten finish.
After falling behind to a Liam Heywood goal in Friday’s meeting with Boldon, West End bounced back in some style with an equaliser from John Anderson and two goals either side of half-time top goalscorer Craig Linsel. Heywood got the visitors back into the game with 20 minutes remaining but Cockrill’s side were able to hold on to their lead and end their season with a remarkable run of seven wins in their last eight games.
Planning for next season is already underway as Cockrill looks to build on the momentum gained throughout a remarkable second half to the current campaign - but the West End boss has stressed further progress can only be made if he can retain the services of his current squad.
He told The Echo: “If we are to keep improving as a club, we have to keep the players together. That’s a conversation I’ll be having with the committee and discussing the way forward because there has to be a way forward, we can’t stand still. We have to keep moving forwards and I’m not saying we will push into the play-offs next season - it’s about a need to keep improving, keep working hard on and off the pitch, keep getting stronger and not standing still.”
