Cockrill urges Sunderland West End to continue building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland West End are in contention for a top ten finish in Northern League Division Two after ending their season on a high.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Cockrill has warned Sunderland West End they can’t afford to stand still after they rounded off a season of improvement with a narrow home win against Boldon CA.

After suffering from a poor start to the season that appeared to be placing their Wearside League status at risk, Cockrill’s men gradually found their feet and produced a remarkable second half to the campaign that has put them in serious contention for a top ten finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland West End manager Steve Cockrill (photo Karen Harland) | Karen Harland

After falling behind to a Liam Heywood goal in Friday’s meeting with Boldon, West End bounced back in some style with an equaliser from John Anderson and two goals either side of half-time top goalscorer Craig Linsel. Heywood got the visitors back into the game with 20 minutes remaining but Cockrill’s side were able to hold on to their lead and end their season with a remarkable run of seven wins in their last eight games.

Planning for next season is already underway as Cockrill looks to build on the momentum gained throughout a remarkable second half to the current campaign - but the West End boss has stressed further progress can only be made if he can retain the services of his current squad.

He told The Echo: “If we are to keep improving as a club, we have to keep the players together. That’s a conversation I’ll be having with the committee and discussing the way forward because there has to be a way forward, we can’t stand still. We have to keep moving forwards and I’m not saying we will push into the play-offs next season - it’s about a need to keep improving, keep working hard on and off the pitch, keep getting stronger and not standing still.”

Northern League Division Two results

Friday: Redcar Town 3-0 Washington, Sunderland West End 3-2 Boldon CA Saturday: Billingham Synthonia 1-1 Alnwick Town, Billingham Town 3-2 Newcastle University, Chester-le-Street Town 1-4 Thornaby, Esh Winning 1-0 FC Hartlepool, Prudhoe YC 0-4 Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion 0-3 Chester-le-Street United

Your next non-league read: Collingwood proud of youthful Seaham Red Star after draw with title favourites