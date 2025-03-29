Collingwood proud of youthful Seaham Red Star after draw with title favourites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was an impressive point for Seaham Red Star as they battled to a goalless draw with Redcar Athletic on Saturday.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood hailed his young side after their home draw with Northern League Division One title favourites Redcar Athletic - but he warned they can’t relax in their bid to avoid relegation.

Speaking in the days before the game, Collingwood described facing the Steelmen as ‘like David vs Goliath’ - but his players stood up to the challenge as they produced a solid defensive display to keep their ambitious visitors at bay throughout a hard-fought contest.

Seaham Red Star manager Mark Collingwood.

There were a number of chances for Carl Jarrett’s men to seal all three points and move a step closer to promotion into the Northern Premier League - but the like of Curtis Round, Mark Anderson and Bradley Fewster were unable to find their way beyond Red Star keeper Shaun Newbrook as he kept a hard-earned clean sheet that laid the foundations for what could be a big point for his side.

Speaking after the game, Collingwood told The Echo: “We were tremendous to a man throughout the game today. The lads were together and it was attack against defence for most of the game if we are completely honest and they created very little. They were all battling for the shirt, they all gave everything we asked of them and they have done us all proud here. It does give us a chance now and to be out of that bottom two is a big move for us.

“I still think only one may go down but you never know with the way relegations and promotions are done - so as far as I am concerned, we still have work to do and this win is only a stepping stone. We aren’t deluded, we haven’t done anything yet, football can turn and we have to battle and keep fighting for every point.”

