Olly Hotchkiss believes Easington Colliery have plenty to play for in the Northern League and Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup this season.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss believes his side have surpassed expectations during their first season back in the Northern League’s top tier - but stressed he still feels a tinge of disappointment.

The Colliers secured promotion into Division One with a play-off final win at Newcastle Blue Star last season as their secured a first campaign in step five of the Non-League pyramid since 2001. However, a slow start to the season saw Hotchkiss’ men win just three of their first 11 league games and their FA Cup and FA Vase runs came with defeats against Heaton Stannington and Boro Rangers respectively.

Easington Colliery manager Olly Hotchkiss (photo Konner Wells) | Konner Wells

Slowly but surely, the Colliers improved as the winter months approached and the early signs of spring have brought further improvement as Friday night’s impressive 2-1 win at play-off contenders Newcastle Benfield has taken Easington into contention for a top ten finish. After a goalless opening 80 minutes, the Colliers edged in front when Luke Pearn’s cross beat everyone inside a crowded area and nestled inside the far post.

Benfield grabbed a well-worked equaliser as James Wilson netted from close range after Kieran Galbraith headed an Andre Bennett cross into the six-yard box - but Easington would not be denied as they made it just one defeat in eight games when Brad Hird fired home from the penalty spot with just five minutes remaining after Thomas Bott had been fouled in the area.

Speaking after the game, Hotchkiss reflected on just how far his side have come in recent months as they turned their focus towards Thursday night’s Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup semi-final home tie with Blyth Town - but conceded their situation could have been even more impressive had they made a stronger start to the season.

He told The Echo: “We have surpassed expectations and we speak about that all of the time. I’m just disappointed with the start we had because it killed us a bit. We could have been in that mix if we had started with a better run and I said that to Fergie (Benfield manager Andy Ferguson) ahead of the game. They are the team of the season and he’s the manager of the season in terms of what they are probably spending, how they go about their business and where they are in the league.

“But we have a great semi-final to look forward to, we got to the quarter-final of the Durham Challenge Cup and we have just tried to attack every game to see where it takes us. For what our output, and we always speak about points-per-pound, we have done really well this season and there is still a lot to play for.”

Once their League Cup semi-final with Blyth Town is over and done with, the Colliers will return to league action with a home game against promotion challengers Boro Rangers next Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle Benfield: Shanley, Haley, Ames, Bennett, Varga, Galbraith, Fryatt, Orrell, Imeson, Millington, Campbell Subs: Roys, Baston, Wilson, Lynn, Morton

Easington Colliery: Marrs, Ord, Eltringham, Kenney, Nelson, Trewick, Pearn, Elliott, Bott, Tapping, Wright Subs: Charlton, Hunter, Hird, Foster, Ford