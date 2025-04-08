Former Sunderland midfielder aiming for promotion after surprise loan move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Sunderland midfielder has assessed his future are scoring on his home debut for his new club.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson made the perfect start to his home debut with new club Gateshead.

The Black Cats academy product has endured a difficult season after a summer move to Carlisle United failed to spark an upturn in fortunes as the Cumbrians battle to preserve their League Two status. However, Robson joined National League play-off challengers Gateshead last month and has made a promising start to life at the International Stadium. After making his debut in a 3-1 defeat at title favourites Barnet, the 28-year-old midfielder found the net on his International Stadium bow as Carl Magnay’s men claimed a 2-1 win against struggling Dagenham and Redbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead were already a goal ahead after recent addition Tim Akinola opened the scoring when Robson, who made 14 senior appearances for the Black Cats, collected a pass from midfield partner Regan Booty before beating former Newcastle United goalkeeper Jake Turner. Despite Josh Rees pulling a goal back for the visitors, Gateshead held on to boost their bid to secure one of the six play-off places on offer in the National League - and Robson believes they can reach their goal if they remain focused on the challenges that lie ahead over the final month of the season.

He told The Echo: “I am delighted to be back out there and amongst the goals. It was a very good performance in the first-half and we tired a little bit in the second-half but as the games go on we will keep getting stronger. It was a bit nervy at the end but to get it over the line gave us a big three points after a good performance. It’s a brilliant club, I’m really enjoying it so far, the lads are all top lads and it’s a really good club. We just have to take each games as it comes, it’s easy to get carried away when you’re winning. We just have to do our job and that has to be our focus.”

Gateshead midfielder Ethan Robson (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

Robson’s move to the International Stadium brought a reunion with Gateshead boss Carl Magnay after the duo worked together during the latter’s time a coach at Carlisle earlier in the season. The former Black Cats midfielder admitted the presence of Magnay was a big draw in his decision to join the National League club until the end of the season - but stopped short of revealing where his long-term future could lie as he focuses on helping his side in their bid for a historic promotion into the EFL.

He said: “Although it was a short time at Carlisle, I could see he (Magnay) was a top coach and I was really looking forward to working with him. That’s what drew me to Gateshead. You never know with football, it’s impossible to say because one minute you think you’re somewhere and the next you’re somewhere else. All I want to do is enjoy my football and see where it takes me.”