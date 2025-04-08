Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has issued a full injury update ahead of the trip to Norwich City

Salis Abdul Samed could return to the Sunderland squad when the Black Cats face Swansea City this weekend, Régis Le Bris has confirmed.

Le Bris has lost another key player to injury over the past week, with Sunderland seeking specialist advice to determine how long Romaine Mundle will be sidelined with a hamstring issue. While Le Bris will not have any players back to bolster his squad at Norwich City on Tuesday night, Samed has returned to training at the start of this week.

Le Bris also confirmed that Leo Hjelde is in contention to start after impressing from the bench against West Brom at The Hawthorns. At this stage, Enzo Le Fée is not yet considered ready to start and will therefore again be used as an impact substitute at Carrow Road.

"So Leo is available now [to start], we have Enzo but just for a short part of the game for now," Le Bris said.

"Salis [Abdul Samed] trained with us this morning so he should available for the Swansea game. Step by step, we get two or three players back but of course we have now lost Romaine. If it's possible to manage the core of the group to play one, maybe one and a half game a week this is better but of course it's not always possible.

"With Dan and Dennis, I think they will probably need two weeks more," Le Bris added.

"With Ian [Poveda], I'm not sure. Maybe he will be able to return in early May, but we'll see."

Aji Alese and Niall Huggins are both long-term absentees, while Ahmed Abdullahi and Jenson Seelt are both not currently in contention for selection as they continue their recovery from longer-term issues. Jayden Danns is yet to link up with the squad after a medical on deadline day uncovered a back issue that required a significant period of rest and rehabilitation.

Sunderland head coach sets out Tommy Watson selection stance after Romaine Mundle injury blow

With Romaine Mundle facing a spell on the sidelines and the injury list still extensive, Le Bris made clear in his pre-match press conference on Monday that Tommy Watson had a big part to play between now and the end of the campaign despite agreeing a summer move to Brighton.

"At the weekend, it was a decision purely connected with the game," Le Bris said.

"That was the dynamic, and the choice we had to make as a coach and a staff. Tommy is available and connected with the team. He is a Sunderland player, and is motivated to be promoted at the end of the season. I have no worried over him and, for the next stage of the season, Tommy will be a Sunderland player to the end and I am really confident about using him as a left winger, a right winger or even in other positions until the end of the season.”

