Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are hopeful that Enzo Le Fee will be back in the matchday squad this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says he will take a pragmatic approach with Enzo Le Fée in the weeks ahead as the midfielder closes in on a Sunderland comeback.

Le Fée has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat to Hull City in February but is back in training and expected to return to the matchday squad when the Black Cats face West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AS Roma loanee was virtually ever-present from the moment he arrived in the January transfer window, but Le Bris says he will likely be introduced more gradually this time around. Sunderland’s push for the top two has all but ended in the time the Frenchman has been absent and the key focus is getting him into his best shape for what looks to be a now inevitable play-off campaign.

Le Bris also said that he hopes Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson’s return to fitness means that the 25-year-old will now be able to play predominantly in his strongest central midfield position.

"We will try for sure, yes, I think this is important," Le Bris said.

"The situation was different when he first arrived because at that time we were still very much in the [top two] race and two wingers were still missing at that moment. The core of the team was really short. It is a little bit different now so I hope we will have this opportunity to build a dynamic, one to avoid another injury and another to build the best shape possible for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope now that we will see him in midfield because this is his best position," Le Bris added.

"We'll try to connect the other midfielders now."

Le Bris delivers verdict on Sunderland midfield options

Le Fee’s return will significantly boost Sunderland’s midfield competition, but Le Bris says it is testament to the character of Dan Neil, Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg that he doesn’t think the fresh contest for places will impact their performance levels.

He does hope, however, that it will create the possibility for greater rest and rotation in the closing weeks of the regular campaign.

“I don't think these players necessarily need competition, because they are so well connected with the game and they are so committed to improving their game every single day,” Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I don't think this competition is necessarily important for these players. But for sure it is very useful for us. With Enzo we will have another option, a different style of player who will maybe build different connections. Maybe it will open up more rotation in midfield. It is tough to play every minute with the same players, if we can have another player at the level the output of the team is going to be better, for sure."