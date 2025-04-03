Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland head coach has been discussing this week’s surprise transfer developments

Régis Le Bris admits the timing of Tommy Watson’s move to Brighton is ‘not ideal’ but says he will continue to consider the 18-year-old for selection in the weeks ahead.

Brighton brought to an end to the long-running transfer saga this week by agreeing a deal in the region of £10 million to sign Watson, who had entered the final 18 months of his Sunderland contract with little sign of a resolution on an extension.

Sunderland are also understood to have secured a sell-on clause in the region of 20% as part of the deal. Le Bris said the situation was a little ‘weird’ but added that he had no concerns about Watson’s professionalism and that while unusual, the situation was not entirely unprecedented.

"We have to accept the situation," Le Bris said.

"The timing is not ideal but at the same time, we know that Tommy has had many offers from Premier League clubs before. We declined and tried to renew his contract, but it wasn't possible at the end. So it's his decision and we have to move on. I hope it's a positive outcome for the club financially at least and for our future.

"Every player is different and the environment at Sunderland is I think very positive for the development of young players. They can get minutes, the club trusts young players. At the same time, everyone is different. Tommy had just over one year left on his contract to everyone had to make a decision. His decision is his decision, and we have to accept it.

"I think Tommy will be involved because he is professional," Le Bris added.

"The situation is not so unusual in football. You have to deal with these situations. The timing is a little bit weird and I accept that, but we want to push on until the end of the season."

Le Bris made clear that it would be up to Watson to force his way into the XI from now until the end of the season and that he would pick his team purely on performance. The Sunderland head coach said the winger’s imminent move did not necessarily mean he could not perform for the team, though it was obvious that he has been left disappointed by the developments.

"If Tommy plays well, he will play," Le Bris said.

"Football is simple like this. You have contracts and sometimes the relationship is a little bit more transactional and you have to accept that. Some players are really well connected all the way, with the story, the club etc. and some others are contracted and they just play. The point is that those players can still be good players [for the team].

"Other players made different choices and Tommy has made this one. They are all different and we just have to accept this. Whether it is good or bad we will have to see, that is life. At least now it is known and we can move on."