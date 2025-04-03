Régis Le Bris names the two Sunderland players who should be able to return this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Enzo Le Fée should be able to make his return to the Sunderland squad this weekend.
Le Bris confirmed that both Le Fée and Leo Hjelde ‘should’ be back in the squad at West Brom as hoped. Le Fée has been absent since the 1-0 defeat to Hull City in February has been back in training this week and could take his place in the matchday 18 at The Hawthorns.
Le Bris is not expecting any other changes to his squad this weekend, confirming that there were no new injury issues in the squad.
Your next Sunderland read: The Sunderland selection decision that I think Régis Le Bris has to stick with for West Brom and Norwich
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.