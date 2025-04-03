Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Régis Le Bris has issued an injury update ahead of Sunderland’s trip to West Brom this weekend

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Enzo Le Fée should be able to make his return to the Sunderland squad this weekend.

Le Bris confirmed that both Le Fée and Leo Hjelde ‘should’ be back in the squad at West Brom as hoped. Le Fée has been absent since the 1-0 defeat to Hull City in February has been back in training this week and could take his place in the matchday 18 at The Hawthorns.

Le Bris is not expecting any other changes to his squad this weekend, confirming that there were no new injury issues in the squad.