'Clear': Régis Le Bris discusses Sunderland's penalty kick meeting and the next steps

Sunderland have missed four of their five penalties this season

Régis Le Bris says the identity of Sunderland's next penalty taker will be 'clear' to the players ahead of the trip to West Brom this weekend.

Le Bris and the coaching staff met with Sunderland's leadership group on Thursday and said the matter was settled after more confusion in the 1-0 win over Millwall. Sunderland have now missed their last four penalties this season, with Luke O'Nien the latest to be denied. There had appeared to be more confusion ahead of O'Nien's effort, with Romaine Mundle left visibly frustrated that he wasn't taking the effort.

Le Bris said afterwards that O'Nien had been designated to take the spotkick ahead of the game, but the matter would be revisited. The Sunderland head coach made clear that there would be no confusion this time around and that the players would be left in no doubt as to who will step up next time.

Le Bris said: “Who will take it? It is a secret now! We will make a clear decision, and it will be very clear with the players. We had a session today with the leadership group, and it was a topic that was on the agenda. It will be clear."

Régis Le Bris gives view on Sunderland penalty struggles

The penalty issue is a growing concern for supporters given the likelihood of a potential shootout in what will almost certainly be a play-off campaign at the end of the season.

Le Bris said he hoped the issues would be a blessing in disguise in allowing the players to focus on making improvements in the weeks ahead. He hinted that there would be additional practice moving forward.

“It might be a blessing in disguise," Le Bris said.

"We are aware that this part of the game is very important, and it could be an opportunity for us. I want to see the positive side of the situation, which is really unusual. It affected the outcome of some games – for example, at Burnley, I think that was clear. But we are still in a good place, even if we know we have to improve this part of our game. We started last week, and we spoke a lot with the players about how we can manage this situation properly. It will be a good topic during the training sessions going forward.

“Romaine was emotional," Le Bris said.

"We need emotions. Sometimes they are positive, sometimes they are negative, but we have to deal with that. It is not a problem. At least they are involved, and they want to score. We still have an opponent, and the goalkeeper can make saves. For example, Trafford did well, and that was the case against Millwall too. We will make a decision, and it will be clear for everyone."

Le Bris confirmed that he expected Enzo Le Fee and Leo Hjelde to return to the squad at West Brom on Saturday, though it’s expected that both will be named on the bench initially.