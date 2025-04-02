Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have confirmed a major change to their ticketing operation from this summer

Sunderland have announced that they will not be renewing their partnership with ticketmaster.

Chief Business Officer David Bruce has confirmed in a statement today that the club will begin a partnership with SeatGeek from July 2025. Ticketmaster will continue to oversee the season-card renewal process that is already underway, but a partnership that has often been a major source of frustration for fans will end in the summer.

Bruce says he believes SeatGeek, who hold partnerships with Liverpool and Manchester City, will offer a 'superior' experience for supporters.

"Throughout the last 12 months, we have partnered with organisations who share our passion for putting supporters first," he said in a club statement.

"SeatGeek’s technology will ensure our fans have a superior experience throughout their ticketing journey, from securing their seats to the moment they walk through the turnstiles at the Stadium of Light. We recognised the previous challenges faced by supporters in this area and following an exhaustive process to identify a long-term ticketing partner, we are delighted to welcome SeatGeek to Wearside.”

Jordan Hitchen, Director, EMEA at SeatGeek added: “Sunderland is a Club with deep roots and a strong connection to its supporters. This partnership is about giving those fans a ticketing experience that is modern, reliable, and easy to use – from the moment they secure their seat to arriving at the stadium on matchday.”

Sunderland say that 'comprehensive support' will be offered to fans when the switch happens later this year. The move follows the opening of a new dedicated ticket office at the Stadium of Light this season located in the North East Corner. The club had opened up a new shop, run by partner company Fanatics, in the old ticket office at the base of Black Cats House last summer.

Sunderland's statement in full

“Sunderland AFC is delighted to announce SeatGeek as the Club’s new Ticketing Partner.

The multi-year partnership will commence ahead of the 2025-26 season, as the Club transitions to SeatGeek’s market-leading enterprise ticketing platform.

This agreement represents SAFC’s continued investment in fan experience, as the Club strives to bring the best products and services to its supporters, digitally and in-stadia. SeatGeek is one of the leading mobile-focused ticketing platforms, ensuring a first-class user experience and enhanced functionality across ticket purchasing and management, and stadium access.

The Club joins SeatGeek’s growing roster of football clients, including Premier League Clubs Liverpool and Manchester City. SeatGeek also partners with leading sports organisations globally, including the Dallas Cowboys, Major League Baseball, and the PGA Tour.

Supporters are advised that the 2025-26 season ticket purchase and renewal process will continue to be facilitated by the Club’s existing Ticketing Partner. The new platform will be introduced in July 2025 and the Club will ensure that comprehensive support is available to fans throughout the onboarding process.”