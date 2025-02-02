Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and its key supporter groups have been discussing ways to improve the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland are exploring ways to improve the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, including ways in which they can encourage supporters to stay until the final whistle.

Minutes from the recent Sunderland supporters' collective meeting show discussed a recent survey conducted by the Red & White Army Group, in which they canvassed supporters for their view and why many needed to leave early and what could be done to prevent it. Later in the meeting, ways to improve the atmosphere more generally were discussed, with Sunderland set to look into the possibility of extending the safe standing offering.

Traffic issues were cited as a major issue for fans, with the club encouraged to discuss potential improvements with public transport services. Paul Kingsmore, the club's Chief Operating Officer, said this had been done but that an increase was not possible. Chief Business Officer David Bruce said he would review the findings of the survey to see if there were any changes the club could make. There was some hope raised that the new pedestrian bridge, which will connect the Stadium directly to the city centre, will make an impact.

The minutes read: "AH [Red and White Army chairman] summarised the survey results and, in addition to looking at improved traffic management, suggested talking to Nexus as well as looking at options for fans to stay within the stadium footprint after the game. There have been some initial discussions with transport operators. PK [Paul Kingsmore] reported that they do not currently have the capacity to make more services available. 60% of respondents travel by car. AH believes incentivising public transport, as another local club does, may relieve congestion on the roads.

"JY [Branch Liaison Council] asked about the potential impact the opening of the new bridge would have on egress from the

Stadium. It will give a second exit route from the stadium initially (PK).

"DR [Red and White Army] has noticed a reduction in early leavers since the topic has been raised. DB [David Bruce] intends to look at the survey results and see what the Club can improve and/or directly impact."

The club are also looking at avenues to try and boost the atmosphere for the final home games of the campaign, and more generally in the future.

The minutes read: "DB [David Bruce] acknowledged Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ investment in stadium infrastructure to improve the matchday experience for fans, including the sound and lighting systems, and believes the Club and the fans have 10 games to get the team over the line. The players feed off the atmosphere generated in the stadium, noting the atmosphere towards the end of the Sheffield United game. All supporters’ representatives agreed that the atmosphere at home this season is not where we want it to be. Suggestions of how to maximise the atmosphere at the stadium for the last 10 home games of the season were discussed, including engaging younger fans in the process.

"It was agreed to collect the views of fans on maximising how best to improve the SoL atmosphere. Safe standing: SW [Head of Safety and Security] ran a survey with season ticket holders in the south-east and south-west corners and the south stand (central) to determine their views on railed seating. 47% of respondents in the south-east corner, 67% of south stand (central) and 91% in the south-west corner would like safe standing introduced in their area. The Club will look at capital expenditure implications regarding the installation of additional safe standing."