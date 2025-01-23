Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The prospect of a ground share between Sunderland and Newcastle United has been floated in recent weeks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland chief business officer David Bruce has confirmed that the prospect of a potential ground share with Newcastle United in the future “has not been discussed and would not be entertained”.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks amid ongoing uncertainty over the Magpies’ plans for their home stadium moving forward, with either a substantial renovation to St. James’ Park or the construction of a new venue entirely expected to be announced by mid-March. To that end, in a recent column, Louise Taylor of The Guardian suggested that Newcastle’s owners could spend as much as £3 billion if they choose the latter course of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The renowned journalist also added that either option “will almost certainly prompt months of planning wrangles, not to mention the likely need to share the Stadium of Light with Sunderland while a potential rebuild takes place”.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Understandably, the claim was met with much disgruntlement from both fanbases, but Black Cats chief Bruce has since moved to quell any fears of Newcastle playing their home matches at the Stadium of Light. An excerpt from the minutes of Sunderland’s most recent Supporters’ Collective meeting, shared this week, states that Bruce was “asked about reports in The Guardian of a potential ground share with Newcastle United”, to which he “confirmed it has not been discussed and would not be entertained”.

Another matter discussed during the meeting was the implementation of additional safe standing areas at the Stadium of Light, with the suggestion being that Sunderland will “look at capital expenditure implications regarding the installation” of such areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Safety and Security, Stephen Wood also shared the findings of a recent survey amongst season ticket holders in the south-east and south-west corners, as well as the central south stand, to determine their views on railed seating. It is suggested that 47% of respondents in the south-east corner, 67% in the central south stand, and 91% in the south-west corner would like safe standing introduced in their area. It was also noted that “some supporters sitting in the south stand have difficulty seeing areas of the pitch because of those standing in existing rail standing areas”.

Last year, Sunderland turned over 2,000 seats at the Roker End and another 1,000 in the upper North Stand into standing spaces for supporters. The changes came as part of a multi-million pound investment in the Stadium of Light.

Speaking at the time, Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: "We're delighted to announce that we are continuing a significant period of investment to develop the Stadium of Light, with the next phase set to complete before the start of the new season.

"These upgrades signify a dramatic shift in our approach to matchday experience and each development will bring lasting benefits to our loyal supporters. The improvements we are making will enhance matchday now and in the future, and we can't wait to experience them side by side with our fans when we return to the Stadium of Light for the new season."