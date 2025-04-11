Horden CW told to 'find a way to win' and close on Northern League Division Two title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is an intriguing weekend at both ends of the Ebac Northern League Division Two table lying in wait.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant manager Andy Colledge believes Horden CW have got last weekend’s shock home defeat against Sunderland RCA out of their system and are ready to move a step closer towards claiming the Division Two title.

A first-half goal from Chris Thompson was enough to hand RCA a big three points at Welfare Park last Friday night as their hosts wasted a golden opportunity to put one foot in Division One. However, Jonny Payne’s side bounced back from that disappointment in midweek when they came through a penalty shoot-out against Jarrow to reach the Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horden CW assistant manager Andy Colledge (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

All eyes now turn towards Saturday’s home clash with Alnwick Town as the Marras look to claim a win that would put them on the brink of being crowned champions - although a Horden victory, coupled with a home defeat for Yarm and Eaglescliffe in their home game with Darlington Town would mean Payne’s men will land the title.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, he told The Echo: “We know this is a massive game and one where we have to take maximum points. We got a decent performance from lads in midweek as we beat Jarrow to reach the Ernest Armstrong Cup final and that gets last weekend’s defeat against Sunderland RCA out of our system. I have no doubt Saturday will be a nervy game - but by hook or by crook we have to find a way to win.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, third placed Jarrow host Billingham Town at Perth Green, Sunderland RCA will aim to build on last weekend’s win at Horden when they host Newcastle University. Washington face a tough-looking trip to Thornaby and Boldon CA are without the injured Thomas Johnson and the suspended Robbie Gateshill for their away day against Chester-le-Street United. Esh Winning will target three points to boost their play-off bid when they visit Billingham Synthonia, Grangetown Boys Club are the visitors to FC Hartlepool and Bedlington Terriers entertain Ryton and Crawcrook Albion.

Your next Non-League read: Former Sunderland and Newcastle United stars to feature in South Shields charity game